NBA Trade Rumors: 3 reasons why Philadelphia 76ers should move Joel Embiid this off-season

The 2020 NBA Playoffs provided more postseason disappointment for the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite much promise, the franchise has flattered to deceive at the business end of the competition yet again. According to NBA trade rumors, the 76ers front office reportedly wishes to break up the duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

With the franchise facing the difficult choice of jettisoning one of the two, here are three reasons why the Philadelphia 76ers should offload Joel Embiid this off-season.

NBA Trade Rumors: 3 reasons why the Philadelphia 76ers should move Joel Embiid this off-season

For this list, we will assume that the Philadelphia 76ers front office chooses to keep Ben Simmons instead of Joel Embiid. On that note, let's get started.

#3 Work ethic and discipline

Joel Embiid has been notorious for parting too hard during the off-season.

While Joel Embiid works hard enough during the regular season, the 26-year-old has been notorious for returning extremely out of shape from his vacations during off-seasons.

Furthermore, the player has had instances where he has eaten junk food right before a game and even during half-time.

This is in sharp contrast to Ben Simmons' discipline and professionalism. When it comes to staying in shape and working harder, it becomes an obvious choice for the Philadelphia 76ers to offload Joel Embiid.

Advertisement

#2 Injuries

Joel Embiid has been plagued with injuries from the start.

While it may not entirely be Joel Embiid's fault, the Philadelphia 76ers star is extremely injury prone and his health is possibly only getting worse with time.

Among all the injuries he has suffered throughout his career, his knee injuries have been the most worrisome.

SMOOTH post move from Joel Embiid.#TeamGiannis 152#TeamLeBron 152



FINAL TARGET SCORE: 157



📺: TNT pic.twitter.com/2SyUnwMhvC — NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2020

These injuries have come back to haunt him on far too many occasions. And being a big man, Embiid is also prone to aggravating them as well.

Due to the uncertainty surrounding his health, Joel Embiid has to be the one that the Philadelphia 76ers part ways with during the off-season.

#1 What the Philadelphia 76ers could get in return

Advertisement

The Golden State Warriors are among many teams that would like to trade for Joel Embiid.

Since the embarrassing first-round exit from the 2020 NBA Playoffs, Joel Embiid has been surrounded by a plethora of NBA trade rumors. It seems that almost every big-market team in the league wants the player.

The Golden State Warriors are among many teams that are reportedly interested in the Philadelphia 76ers star and could offer up several trade assets for the player, including the second-pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

That alone could make the 76ers ecstatic. Moreover, the players that may come in as part of the deal could significantly help transform the franchise's fortunes and help them potentially traverse that extra mile and land the NBA Championship.