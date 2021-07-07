5 Teams that should target Andre Drummond in 2021 NBA Free Agency

Andre Drummond has been in the news lately after he commented on his Instagram post that he deserves more playing time and if he got it, he'd be able to dominate. He draws a salary of $29 million this season and then enters free agency in the offseason. LA Lakers coach Frank Vogel has said,

"We’re hopeful that he’s a Laker for a long time"

However, that does seem unlikely and Andre Drummond might get a mid-level deal at another franchise looking to add a rebounder.

NBA Free Agency: Five likely destinations for Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond is a two-time All-Star who made the All-NBA third team in 2016. He has led the league in rebounding four times in his nine-year career and has never grabbed less than 12 boards per season except in his rookie year. Any team targeting him in free agency will do so to get an elite rebounder. Drummond also gets roughly 1.5 blocks and steals on the defensive end. Let's take a look at five teams that can target Andre Drummond in the 2021 NBA offseason.

#1 Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets are expected to target big men and tall forwards in the upcoming offseason. They have the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, and NBA rumors suggest they have their eye on centers. They have been linked to Jarrett Allen and Myles Turner and it is clear that the frontcourt is the only glaringly obvious hole in their roster. The Hornets are also one of the few teams in the league with cap space so they can easily sign Drummond to a decent deal.

Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Charlotte is also expected to pursue Cavs' restricted free agent, Jarrett Allen. #Hornets expected to pursue trade for Myles Turner (via @GSpillmanNC) #AllFly https://t.co/a1W3u4JTqu — Swarm and Sting (@SwarmnSting) June 14, 2021

They have an incredibly young roster filled with talented guards like LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Devonte' Graham and Malik Monk. Andre Drummond is 27 years old right now and he could fit in well with this group. The Hornets were quite close to ending their playoff drought this past season and adding a veteran rebounding big like Drummond would certainly help their cause next year.

#2 New York Knicks

Derrick Rose with the New York Knicks

The team with the most cap space of any team in the league, the New York Knicks could offer Andre Drummond the sizable deal he wants. They have proven themselves to be a desirable free agent destination with their young and talented roster that reached the fourth seed in the conference last year. The Knicks also have the aura and attraction of Madison Square Garden and at an excellent coach in Tom Thibodeau.

Sources: The New York Knicks have emerged as a serious potential destination for Cavaliers big man Andre Drummond. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) March 24, 2021

Before the 2021 NBA Trade Deadline, the New York Knicks were high on acquiring Andre Drummond until he was picked up by the LA Lakers. However, NBA rumors suggest they are still keen to get the big man and might target him in free agency.

