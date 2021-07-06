2021 NBA Draft: Ranking the top 5 centers available

Centers are always one of the most sought-after prospects in the NBA Draft. Plenty of high-scoring guards are now entering the NBA, but finding a talented big man isn't easy.

Seven-footers are not found everywhere, and whenever a team gets a chance to draft one, they grab that opportunity. James Wiseman of the Memphis Tigers got drafted 2nd overall by the Golden State Warriors in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Who are the best centers in the 2021 NBA Draft?

The 2021 NBA Draft is considered one of the deepest and most talented pools in recent years, and plenty of young prospects are set to enter the league.

However, it is an NBA draft class filled with guards and wings and not many centers and big men. The draft is scheduled to take place on July 29th, 2021. On that note, let's take a look at the top five centers entering the 2021 NBA Draft.

#5 Day'Ron Sharpe

Day'Ron Sharpe (#11) of the North Carolina Tar Heels

Big | Height: 6' 11" | Weight: 265 lbs | Age: 19

Day'Ron Sharpe of the North Carolina Tar Heels is expected to be picked either late in the first round or early in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft. Most mock drafts and rankings have him on the fence of the two rounds.

He is a hard-working and hustle-minded player who is great in rebounding but has an upside as a passer. Day'Ron Sharpe has drawn comparisons with the NBA's Kendrick Perkins and Al Jefferson.

Was able to watch UNC big Day’Ron Sharpe work out in LA yesterday. Really impressed with how he’s transformed his body. Down from 278 to 260 since he started his pre-draft. Shoots a really easy ball from 3 with soft touch. Should be able to stretch it in the NBA. Elite rebounder. pic.twitter.com/oISv3ieqKM — Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) July 1, 2021

In his lone season at UNC, Sharpe averaged 19.7 points, 15.7 rebounds, three assists, 1.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per 40 minutes. He has the potential to be a great defender in the NBA, both on and off the ball.

He is a resilient offensive rebounder with a nose for tracking down the ball; nearly half his boards in college were at the offensive end.

#4 Isaiah Jackson

Isaiah Jackson (#23) of the Kentucky Wildcats

Big | Height: 6' 10" | Weight: 206 lbs | Age: 19

Isaiah Jackson of the Kentucky Wildcats is an interesting prospect entering the 2021 NBA Draft. He is ranked 21st or below in many mock drafts and rankings, but ESPN has him getting selected at 11th in the draft.

He is an elite rim protector who averaged a whopping five blocks per 40 minutes in his lone season at Kentucky. Isaiah Jackson is athletic and explosive in offense and is a constant threat for lobs and rim runs.

NO SIR!!! Have fun going against Isaiah Jackson at the rim. (via @KentuckyMBB) pic.twitter.com/4zVQ4t63cm — SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 25, 2020

Isaiah Jackson is also a great rebounder who hunts down offensive boards. He has decent offensive skills but has a long way to go if he intends to get buckets in the NBA. Jackson has been compared with Nicolas Claxton and Brandan Wright in the NBA.

