5 things we can expect from Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors will look to end a two-year hiatus without playoff basketball in the 2021-22 NBA campaign.

Injuries and the departure of key stars have thwarted Steve Kerr's men after five years of dominance in the postseason. However, Klay Thompson's impending return and Stephen Curry's scoring showcase last season have Dubs fans excited to pack out the Chase Center for the first time in the postseason.

They haven't made huge moves in the offseason, though they haven't had the salary flexibility to do so. Curry has signed a new contract and their pursuit of Ben Simmons was halted by the Philadelphia 76ers' high asking price.

Instead, the Warriors have made shrewd moves that should make the squad better. In this article, we will examine what to expect from the Warriors roster (as it is currently set up) and what Stephen Curry will have to do to help them challenge in a difficult Western Conference.

What to expect of the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry this season

#1 A return to the NBA playoffs

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson will be back on the court together this year

The Golden State Warriors will have a much deeper roster than the one Stephen Curry dragged to the NBA play-in tournament. They focused on their future by drafting Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, but also added veterans in Andre Iguodala, Nemanja Bjelica and Otto Porter Jr. so far in the offseason. Combining these moves with the return of Klay Thompson puts the Dubs in prime position to return to the postseason.

It's easy to forget that the Golden State Warriors were just a miraculous LeBron James three from reaching the playoffs. So with a fully fit lineup of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, James Wiseman and Andrew Wiggins, they should have enough scoring power and solidity on defense to make it out of a stacked Western Conference.

Should that fail, they could easily pivot to having Iguodala or Kevon Looney in the starting five, with Bjelica and Porter Jr. as backup shooting from the wings.

#2 Stephen Curry will battle for the scoring title again

Stephen Curry stormed last year's three-point contest

Even as he turned 33, Stephen Curry's shooting was more spectacular than ever before this season. Just when the Golden State Warriors fans thought they had seen it all from their point guard, he continued to lift his game, averaging 37 points through the month of April, in which he scored a calendar month record of 96 threes.

An NBA-record 96 THREES in a calendar month.. @StephenCurry30 in April!



How will he start off May?



🏀: GSW/HOU, 7:30pm/et, ESPN pic.twitter.com/yGDQut70rG — NBA (@NBA) May 1, 2021

It may take a similar scoring feat for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors to return to the playoffs this year, though. He won the scoring title with 32 points a night last season and while Bradley Beal pushed him close, it was never in doubt once he got cooking in April. With Thompson's return unknown, however, Curry may have to begin the campaign just as he ended it and will be fully aware of the responsibility he has to carry this Golden State Warriors offense without his Splash Bro.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar