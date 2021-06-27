5 Things LA Clippers need to do in Game 5 against Phoenix Suns to avoid elimination from the 2021 NBA Playoffs 

The LA Clippers suffered a tough defeat against the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their NBA Western Conference Final series. Ty Lue's men now find themselves trailing by a 3-1 deficit and are just one game away from seeing their 2020-21 NBA season end.

The Clippers did not have the best of starts to the match as they were only able to accumulate 36 points on 29.5% shooting from the floor. They went into half-time trailing the Suns by 14 points but were still very much in the game.

The LA Clippers came out of half-time playing with a sense of urgency and were able to shoot the ball well. Their aggressive approach hyped up the home crowd and led many to believe they were about to tie the series 2-2 for the third-straight time in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

They outscored the Phoenix Suns 30-19 in the third quarter shooting 55% from the field. That led to the Clippers cutting a 16-point deficit to one with 10 minutes left for the game to end. From there on, it was the Clippers' game to lose. They missed all 12 of their game-tying or go-ahead shots down the stretch, shooting just 3-of-19 in the fourth overall, which saw them endure a four-point loss.

The LA Clippers now head to Arizona to play their season deciding game against the Phoenix Suns on Monday. All three of their losses so far have been by close margins, but there are some key improvements they will have to make to get over the line. On that note, we list five things the Clippers need to do to save their season and win Game 5.

#5 The LA Clippers need to shoot better from the free-throw line

One major difference between the two teams so far has been free-throw shooting. The Phoenix Suns have been much more efficient at it, converting 90.2% of their attempts from the charity stripe, while the LA Clippers are averaging just 75.3%.

On top of that, the LA Clippers tend to miss free throws at crucial junctures of the match. Game 2 and Game 4 were both affected by Paul George and the crew's inability to convert their free-throw attempts. The Clippers' combined margin of loss of both those matches is five points, and they missed a total of 17 free throws in those games.

The LA Clippers have made more attempts than their counterparts from the foul line and will need to try to get to the line again. However, they must take full advantage of it and convert those shots to have a healthy chance of winning.

#4 Limit Phoenix Suns' big Deandre Ayton

The LA Clippers will have to avoid playing a small ball lineup as it has troubled them against the Phoenix Suns, especially in Deandre Ayton's presence. They need to use more bodies to protect the paint against him, as he has hurt them the most with his offensive prowess in the opening stretches of a game.

Deandre Ayton is having one of the best games of his life. Dominant defense in the paint, altering everything. And doing all that’s asked of him on offense—screening, rolling, finishing. The turnaround jumper could be a preview of his future with the Suns. pic.twitter.com/aHYbFgmvVJ — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 27, 2021

Patrick Beverley has done a fantastic job of limiting Devin Booker, who saw Ayton become the aggressor for the Phoenix Suns and score quick points to give them an advantage early on. If the LA Clippers can shut Booker once again and Ayton as well, it will work wonders for them in Game 5.

The likes of Ivica Zubac and DeMarcus Cousins will have to be at their absolute best to compete and limit Ayton as much as possible to match his size for size.

