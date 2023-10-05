5 things we learned about Minnesota Timberwolves after 2023 preseason opener

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks faced off with one another in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, marking the beginning of the NBA preseason.

Early on in the game, the Minnesota Timberwolves were able to jump out to a massive lead over Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. Despite a spirited comeback attempt from the Mavericks, the Timberwolves were able to hold onto the lead.

Last year saw the team struggle through the regular season before being eliminated from the playoffs early on.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The hope was high that following the blockbuster Rudy Gobert trade, the team would be able to find success in the Western Conference.

Despite that, once the season got underway, questions arose about Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert's fit with one another.

Unfortunately for the team, despite Anthony Edwards having a massive year, they went through the 'feeling out process' as they learned to play alongside one another.

After a successful preseason debut for the team, let's take a look at five things we learned about the Timberwolves heading into the 2023–24 season.

Five things we learned from the Timberwolves preseason opener

#5 - Mike Conley's off-court role will be incredibly important

After playing just 24 games with the Minnesota Timberwolves last season, Mike Conley is expected to settle into his role this year. Part of that role will include being a vocal locker room leader to the team's young players.

Mavericks Bucks Basketball

As the senior-most veteran on the team, his presence will be invaluable to the franchise as young players look to take the next step in their careers.

Of course, that's not to diminish his on-court role, which saw him contribute five points, four assists, and two rebounds in the win.

#4 - Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Naz Reid will be key players for the team

In the Minnesota Timberwolves preseason win over the Dallas Mavericks, Alexander-Walker contributed 11 points, five assists, and five rebounds.

At the same time, Naz Reid contributed 16 points and hauled down seven boards in just 18 minutes.

As the Timberwolves look to make it beyond the first round of the playoffs, the production Alexander-Walker and Naz Reid will bring to the team this season will be crucial.

In addition, Shake Milton will notably shoulder some of the offensive load after contributing 12 points in the preseason win.

#3 - Karl-Anthony Towns isn't slowing down in year nine

This one likely won't come as a surprise to Minnesota Timberwolves fans. Heading into year nine, Karl-Anthony Towns is approaching 28 years of age.

Despite the team struggling last season, Towns has shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

In the Minnesota Timberwolves preseason opener, Towns led the team in scoring with 20 points in just 17 minutes.

While it's no secret that Anthony Edwards will be the team's primary offensive threat, Towns seems poised to have yet another big year for the franchise.

#2 - Luka Garza will be one to watch

Luka Garza played just 11 minutes in the Minnesota Timberwolves win over the Dallas Mavericks; however, he scored 12 points and hauled down six boards in that time.

Minnesota Timberwolves Media Day

After playing 28 games with the Timberwolves last season, Garza's play, although brief in the preseason opener, was very notable.

For a young player who has been on two-way contracts, Garza's NBA career-high average is just 6.5 ppg. As he showed in the preseason opener, he's capable of more. As a young player the team is hoping develops, he will certainly be one to watch heading into the start of the regular season later this month.

#1 - Anthony Edwards' ceiling will determine the team's success

Anthony Edwards didn't play in the Minnesota Timberwolves' preseason debut; however, his absence allowed us to focus on the rest of the team.

After jumping out to a massive lead early in the game, the team showed poise as they held off several Mavericks' runs.

Emirates Minnesota Timberwolves Basketball

While their play was impressive on both ends of the floor, it's clear that the boost Anthony Edwards gives them will be the determining factor in how their season plays out.

Should Edwards have a massive year, as expected, the team could clinch a playoff spot without playing through the play-in tournament.

While this season will certainly raise a number of questions about the Timberwolves and their fit after struggling last season, it could also mark a new beginning. With Anthony Edwards fresh off an impressive run with Team USA in the FIBA World Cup, his growth will be the difference-maker.

Although Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert's fit alongside one another will remain a key focus, Edwards' play will be put under a microscope.

As he has shown in previous years, he is more than capable of rising to the occasion. Whether or not that spells a big playoff return for the Timberwolves, only time will tell.