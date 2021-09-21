5 things New York Knicks need to do to win an NBA Championship in the next 5 years

The New York Knicks had a relatively decent 2020/21 NBA season, in which they made the postseason after an 8-year drought. However, the campaign ended on a disappointing note, as the Knicks crashed out of the playoffs in just the first round, succumbing to a five-game series loss against the Atlanta Hawks.

The New York Knicks aim to win the NBA championship, and their recent business in the offseason points towards the same. In this article, we take a look at five things they need to do to lift the Larry O'Brien championship trophy in the next five years.

The New York Knicks added the likes of Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker this summer, strengthening their subpar backcourt. Combined with Julius Randle and RJ Barrett, the duo should help the Knicks on the offensive side of the ball, where the team struggled desperately last season.

However, the New York Knicks still need to improve in a lot of key areas if they want to win a championship. Here are five measures they should take -

#5 - Consistently remain one of the best defensive sides in the league

The New York Knicks were one of the best defensive sides in the NBA last season, suffocating opponents both in the paint and on the perimeter. Head coach Tom Thibodeau has instilled a new defensive identity in the Knicks set-up, and the players have followed his instructions with sincerity so far, resulting in the team becoming one of the hardest sides to break down in the NBA.

It is a well-known fact that defense wins championships, and the New York Knicks will need to continue their stellar performances on the defensive end for years to come to win a ring.

#4 - Get a championship-caliber coach

As mentioned above, Tom Thibodeau has played a crucial role in the New York Knicks developing a defensive identity and becoming a force to be reckoned with in the East. However, he lacks championship pedigree, and his teams are infamous for falling flat in the playoffs.

The New York Knicks need a championship-winning coach, someone who has gone all the way. The Knicks remain a lucrative option for players and coaches, and if they get a championship-caliber head coach, they could soon bag a championship.

