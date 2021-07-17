5 things Team USA Basketball need to address before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics start

Team USA have had subpar outings in their exhibition games ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. They have managed only one win in three games so far.

With the Tokyo Olympics less than two weeks away, Team USA are running out of time to sort out their issues. Although they have spent little time playing as a group, a lot more is expected from the All-Star team.

Team USA lost their first exhibition match to Team Nigeria, which counted as one of the worst defeats in their history. They suffered another loss to Australia before bouncing back against the 4th-ranked Argentina team.

Team USA will face France, Iran and the Czech Republic in Group A action at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. If they want to dominate and secure their quarter-finals berth, they will need to make some big changes.

On that note, let's look at five things Team USA need to address before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics tip-off.

#1 Get better defensively

Team USA have some of the best defensive-minded players on their roster. However, they failed to subdue their opponents in two of their exhibition games.

Team Nigeria converted 20 of their 42 points from beyond the arc, many of which were uncontested shots. Team USA improved defensively against Australia but could not keep up the intensity throughout the game.

If Team USA continues to defend as they did in those two losses, teams like Spain and France will hurt them in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

If Team USA continues to defend as they did in those two losses, teams like Spain and France will hurt them in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.





For a shot at gold in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Team USA need to turn up the intensity on defense.

#2 Develop chemistry

Kevin Durant of the United States

Team USA have brought together a bunch of exceptional talents like Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard. However, most of them have never played together.

The players will need to work hard and fast to build chemistry as the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is just around the corner. The team showed signs of good ball movement and understanding in the win against Argentina. However, a lot more work needs to be done, considering the caliber of players on the roster.

Team USA showed has a lot of work to do befor the Olympics in Tokyo. It was just the first preparation game but they need some improvements. It's clear this team got quality but it needs chemistry and that's the most important thing right now.

Developing synergy will go a long way in helping Team USA fire on all cylinders during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

