5 times Michael Jordan averaged more than 40 points in a playoffs series 

They say pressure bursts pipes. When the lights get brighter, the palms become sweatier and the back tightens up as you start feeling the gravitas of the moment. Not for Michael Jordan. MJ thrives off of these moments, these games. In fact, he gets better. The bigger the moment, the bigger the performances from His Airness.

Michael Jordan, en route to six championships with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s had some of the most incredible playoff games of all time. Along with Scottie Pippen and Phil Jackson, the Bulls would punish teams at home and on the road. The mere fact that none of the six NBA Finals the Bulls won have ever gone the distance is a testament to the greatness of Jordan and company.

For his career, Michael Jordan averaged 30.1 points per game. But there have been five playoff series where MJ averaged more than 40 points per game. That's right, 40!

Below, we look at the five series where MJ was shooting lights out and averaged more than 40 points per game.

#5. 1993 NBA Finals vs the Phoenix Suns - 41 points per game

Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls came into the 1992-93 season hoping to three-peat for the very first time. They were up against the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals, and as king of the mountain, all eyes of the basketball world were trained on MJ. His Airness showed up big time by averaging 41 points, 6.3 assists, and 8.5 rebounds while shooting over 50% from the field and 40% from range.

The Chicago Bulls won the first two games on the road at Phoenix thanks to MJ having 31 and 42 points respectively. Looking to wrap things up at home, the Bulls fell to a 129-121 loss in Game 3. But come Game 4, His Airness once again showed why he is widely considered to be the greatest of all time with a 55-point performance on better than 56% shooting from the field. The Bulls went on to win the series in six games.

#4. 1990 Eastern Conference Semifinals vs the Philadelphia 76ers - 43 points per game

Michael Jordan averaged 43 points, 7.4 assists, and 6.6 rebounds while shooting over 54% from the field and nearly 40% from downtown against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Bulls won the series in five games, with Jordan's best performance coming in a Game 4 win on the road where His Airness poured in 45 points.

Unfortunately, MJ and company would go on to lose to the Detroit Pistons in seven games in the Eastern Conference Finals. With the Pistons holding home-court advantage, the Bulls fought bravely to take the series to seven games. MJ averaged over 32 points per game in that series.

#3. 1986 Eastern Conference First Round vs the Boston Celtics - 43.7 points per game

Arguably the greatest playoff performance of Michael Jordan's career took place in this series against the Boston Celtics. It was Game 2 and MJ came out looking like a man possessed. His Airness had 63 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds and 3 steals while shooting 53% from the field and over 90% from the free throw line, all while playing over 50 minutes that night.

The entire NBA took notice of this 23-year-old from North Carolina. Larry Bird said, "I think he's God disguised as Michael Jordan". A statement like that, coming from someone who was arguably the best player on the planet at the time, spoke volumes of the greatness Michael Jordan possessed. However, the night ended in defeat as the Celtics won by 4 points and they proceeded to wrap up the series in the next game.

