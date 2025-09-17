5 times NBA stars appeared on animated shows feat. Dennis Rodman on The Simpsons

Basketball athletes playing in the NBA become superstars, idols and inspirations for millions of young children around the world. Their influence on children and youngsters has always kept the league's biggest stars close to animated shows.

Whether it's Space Jam with Michael Jordan or Space Jam with LeBron James, the NBA's biggest stars have always played a prominent role in entertaining and inspiring young minds.

With that said, let us take a look at the five times NBA stars appeared in animated shows.

5 times NBA stars appeared on animated shows

5. Magic Johnson (The Simpsons)

Magic Johnson is among the first celebrities to cameo in the globally popular animated show, "The Simpsons." The Lakers legend made an appearance in the fifth episode of the third season. The episode was titled "Homer Defined," one of the show's lead characters, Homer Simpson, saves a local power plant from destruction through accident.

He was applauded for his accidental accomplishment and received an award at a ceremony. During the ceremony, he gets a phone call from Magic Johnson, who applauds him for saving the power plant. The Lakers legend voiced his animated avatar in the episode.

4. Dennis Rodman (The Simpsons)

Dennis Rodman has boldly expressed himself throughout his career. He made a cameo in the fourth episode of the 17th season of "The Simpsons," a Halloween special episode titled "Treehouse of Horror XVI."

Being in a Halloween special meant Rodman could be anything, as that episode does not follow the show's main storyline. The Bulls legend appeared as a sentient pacifier and delivered a few lines on public service.

3. Victor Wembanyama (Futurama)

It's only been two years since Victor Wembanyama joined the NBA, but he already has a cameo in one of the most popular animated series in the world. The Spurs star made a cameo in the first episode of the series' 13th season.

🇨🇩 Zande✊🏾 @KongoZande Wemby as an alien is such a perfect cameo. Imma need him to be a regular going forward. #futurama • #futuramaS13

He was portrayed as a tall alien in the episode, who fares against the Globetrotters' player Bubblegum in a 1v1. The alien wears Wembanyama's jersey No. 1 and is voiced by the Spurs star.

2. LeBron James (Teen Titans Go!)

LeBron James is one of the biggest stars in NBA history and is quite popular among children. He has made multiple cameos in animated series and one such cameo is in Warner Bros. animated series "Teen Titans Go!"

The Lakers star appears in the 23rd episode of the third season. James holds a dribbling exhibition at the show. In another scene, he enters the frame while dribbling a basketball and meets Cyborg and Beast Boy, who are waiting outside a sandwich shop. James flaunts his big appetite and eats a sandwich tower in one go. The Teen Titans try the same, but face stomach issues afterwards.

1. Michael Jordan (Space Jam 1996)

Michael Jordan had an incomparable influence on the younger generation during his playing years and has inspired half of the NBA players in the league today.

RetroNewsNow @RetroNewsNow 🎬'Space Jam' starring Michael Jordan premiered in theaters 27 years ago, November 15, 1996

Jordan's cameo in an animated series is probably the best cameo a basketball star can ever get. He starred as the main lead in "1996 Space Jam," a feature film with Warner Bros. In the movie, the Bulls legend helped the Looney Tunes defeat extraterrestrial beings in a basketball game.

