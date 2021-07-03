5 most underappreciated performers in the 2021 NBA Playoffs so far

The 2021 NBA playoffs is drawing to a close, with only three of the 16 teams that made it to the postseason left in the fray. The Phoenix Suns have already clinched their NBA Finals slot and are now waiting for their fellow finalists from the Eastern Conference.

In the ongoing playoffs, there have been a lot of disappointing performances from superstars. But there have also been a few intriguing revelations in the 2021 NBA playoffs so far.

The 2021 playoffs have turned out to be one for the underdogs, as all the favorites coming into the playoffs have been eliminated.

While a few superstars have been incredible and rallied their teams to victories this postseason, a few performers have flown under the radar. One such example would be Chris Paul, who has been exceptional so far in the 2021 postseason. But there are several other contributors in the Phoenix Suns' team who are not getting due appreciation for their exploits.

On that note, here are the five most underappreciated players in the 2021 NBA playoffs thus far.

#5 Blake Griffin

Giannis Antetokounmpo (#34) of the Milwaukee Bucks heads for the net as Blake Griffin (#2) of the Brooklyn Nets defends

Blake Griffin put in a decent shift for the Brooklyn Nets but did not receive much attention because of the team's power trio.

The discussion was mostly about Kevin Durant's record-breaking performance or what James Harden would have done if he was fit. In the midst of that, Griffin's performances in the 2021 NBA playoffs largely took a backseat.

Griffin re-ignited his penchant for dunks and was not afraid to attempt one whenever he had the chance to. He was also a menace in defense, as he made some key blocks.

TOP PLAYS ▪️ NO. 8@blakegriffin23 Elevates for the Playoffs pic.twitter.com/eiWYOzwV6d — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) July 1, 2021

Perhaps the most noteworthy of all his performances was his defense of Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2021 NBA Playoffs Western Conference semi-finals. Although he knocked down the occasional 3-point shot, his main duty was limiting Antetokounmpo in the paint.

His efforts forced the Greek Freak to take fadeaway jumpers or settle for 3-point shots. On nights when he successfully limited Antetokounmpo's production, the Nets stood a better chance of winning.

#4 Terance Mann

Donovan Mitchell (#45) of the Utah Jazz is defended by Terance Mann (#14) of the LA Clippers

Terance Mann was selected by the LA Clippers as the 48th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He was used sparingly in the 2021 NBA playoffs, and not much was expected from the forward.

Terance Mann is 8th in +/- (+112) despite being 31st in minutes played this playoffs.



The Clippers have outscored opponents by 18.0 points per 100 possessions with Mann on the court, the best on the team. pic.twitter.com/aa12AU9Fww — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 29, 2021

However, when called upon to fill in for the 2-time NBA champion, Kawhi Leonard, Mann exploded to lead the Clippers to their first conference final in franchise history.

He dominated the game with 39 points and 15-of-21 shooting from the field. The youngster did not place a foot wrong in the game, as he converted all of his free throws and went 7 of 10 from downtown.

