5 underdog teams to watch out for in NBA 2023-24 season

It's always a thrilling experience seeing an underrated NBA team supersede odds and exceed expectations. Every season a team displays a combination of teamwork and resilience that fuels them to a level of unexpected success. Case in point, last year the Sacramento Kings reached the playoffs for the first time in 17 years.

The Denver Nuggets will remain the top dogs in the NBA after clinching their first title in the franchise's history. Their starting five are still under contract for the upcoming season. While Denver is still very much the team to beat, the level of competition in the league continues to increase.

There is a likelihood of a less-touted team emerging and challenging for the NBA title. We are going to be checking out five underdog teams that have a chance to shock the NBA world by making a deep playoff run or even contending for the title.

5 underdog teams to watch in NBA 2023-24 season

This list is not a comprehensive list of all teams capable of shocking the league. Every fan base goes into a season with high expectations for their team. We only have five spots, so the picks are limited.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder

Very few people expected the Thunder to qualify for the play-in tournament in 2023. The Thunder's secret to success lies in their offensive firepower, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey.

They have a lot of youth and have prioritized developing the young players. That gamble started to pay off last season, and things are surely going to get even better in the upcoming season. If Chet Holmgren is healthy and they solidify their defense, there is no saying where they could end up.

2. Dallas Mavericks

With a player of Doncic's caliber on the roster, the Mavs cannot be overlooked. Luka Doncic is a generational talent capable of getting a bucket at will. With the addition of Kyrie Irving and Seth Curry, racking up the points will not be a problem. It's the other side of the floor they have to worry about.

Signing Grant Williams should help with the defense. If coach Jason Kidd can get the players to buy into a defensive mentality, Dallas will be capable of beating any team in the league.

3. Utah Jazz

With a cocktail of skilled rookies and experienced players, Utah has a chance of shocking the Western Conference. Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen are more than capable of putting up enough points to win games, even against the big boys.

Walker Kessler is, perhaps, the Utah player with the highest ceiling. If he reaches his potential of becoming a defensive anchor and noticeably improves offensively, the Jazz will be a tough opponent. In addition, Utah Jazz rookie Taylor Hendricks displayed enough talent in college to have an instant impact on this team.

4. Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland did not have the best-of-season endings. While that's the case, their young talented unit is still contracted for the long term. A team always has a chance in the Eastern Conference with good young players. Donovan Mitchell was selected to the All-NBA team, and the Cavaliers did make it to the playoffs the last season.

Pair a more confident Mitchell with their versatile big men duo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, and you might have a recipe for success. Isaac Okoro should continue to be a big-time defender, he does need to work on his shot though. The Cavaliers will be must-watch basketball and a serious threat in the conference.

5. New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans' worst problem has always been injuries. Their two top players, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, have missed massive amounts of games in the past several seasons.

Before Williamson went down, he was averaging 26 points per game, and the team was on top of the Western standings. They have a deep enough team. Jonas Valancuinius, Trey Murphy and CJ McCollum are all good NBA players.

With matchups being key in the playoffs, coach Willie Green has the personnel to go against any team. No team will want to face a healthy Pelicans team, particularly in the playoffs.