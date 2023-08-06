5 most underrated NBA draft picks from last ten years

The NBA draft has always seen drama at the top of the list. But there have been some hidden gems that dropped below the top 10 and went on to become much better than their ranking suggested.

We've always rooted for the underdog, and in the past 10 years, the NBA has seen big names slip down the draught rankings. There have been multiple factors influencing the decision since then, but in hindsight, teams wish they had drafted differently.

One major example would be the 2017 draft class, where Jayson Tatum was drafted behind Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball. At that time, the hype for the other two was justified, but fast forward six years, and both teams must be regretting that decision.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

JT is just an example of being underrated during his time, but going third in the ranking is hardly being underrated. Let's look at some who really fit this description.

Here are 5 players who were severely underrated in their NBA draft class

1. 2014 Round 2 - #41 Nikola Jokic

Who can forget the iconic moment when Nikola Jokic was drafted during a Taco Bell commercial? Even the NBA authorities did not have much hope for the lanky Serbian, but he's gone on to only become a legend for the Denver Nuggets. Players like Alex English, Carmelo Anthony, and Allen Iverson tried but failed to bring a championship to the state of Colorado. But the man with two MVPs and a penchant for racing horses became the man to take them to the summit. Only now have people started rating him for his basketball skills, but pundits like Gilbert Arenas still don't hold him to the same standard as LeBron James or Steph Curry.

2. 2016 Round 1 - #27 Pascal Siakam

In the 2016 NBA draft, we saw big-name players like Ben Simmons and Brandon Ingram go top 2, with Jaylen Brown rounding out the podium. While two and three have been strong players, and look to be stars of the future, Simmons has fallen off the ladder. If Philly had the right scouting network and a crystal ball, they would have paired Joel Embiid with the spin master Siakam, and that would have been a dangerous duo.

3. 2017 Round 1 - #5 De'Aaron Fox

Very rarely does one say a top-5 pick is underrated, but for the 2017 draft, it very well is. In a draft class where the top-2 picks have been less than fruitful, Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers could have very well looked to drafting D'Aaron Fox instead. A shifty PG who garnered the reputation for being a fourth quarter maestro, he definitely was underrated by many until last season. Winning his first All-star appearance in 2023, Fox seems destined for greatness.

4. 2018 Round 1 - #11 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Known more for his tunnel outfits than his performances on the court, the Los Angeles Clippers found a gem in the 2018 NBA draft. But then they traded him just one year into his contract for Paul George, and OKC is laughing to the bank. Since his move, he's been scoring at an alarmingly consistent rate, scoring 31.4 PPG last season. MVP of the OKC last season, SGA has played more games than Kawhi Leonard and Paul George put together in the last four seasons. Los Angeles Clippers could have saved so much money and built their core around him instead.

5. 2020 Round 1 - #12 Tyrese Haliburton

The newest kid on this list, Tyrese Haliburton signed a rookie max extension this year, similar to what LaMelo Ball signed for as well. The eastern guard duo may be silently battling each other for the best PG of their class, although during their initial days, it wasn't so. The 2020 NBA draft class had some great players after the top 10, and Tyrese should have swapped places with some.

Dropping way down the list, a player like Tyrese is miles better and underrated compared to someone like Patrick Williams or Obi Toppin, yet they went above him in the draft. Until Tyrese averaged a double-double last year, people did not even choose to rate him, picking LaMelo Ball quite clearly over him. All of that is about to change, if he continues his growth.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)