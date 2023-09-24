5 most valuable Michael Jordan basketball cards

Michael Jordan dominated the NBA for 15 seasons, clinching six NBA championships and winning 10 scoring titles while averaging 30.1 points. He is responsible for popularizing the NBA across the globe. Michael Jordan basketball cards are thus the most sought-after basketball cards.

There are plenty of Jordan cards out there, from the first star cards to his 1986-87 Fleer Rookie cards and a plethora of inserts. The available cards cut across a wide field. But even amidst all that selection, there are only a chosen few that count as the cream of the crop of Michael Jordan basketball cards.

5 best Michael Jordan basketball cards

Let us delve into the most valuable Michael Jordan basketball cards that command the most fervent interest from collectors. The list below outlines the cards with the highest prices.

5. 1997 Metal Universe Michael Jordan Precious Metal Gems Red

Only a few of these 1997 'Precious Metal Gems' cards were made, 100 to be exact.The first 10 are green, and the remaining numbers are Red.

While the Precious Metal Gems Green card is more valuable, this one is more stunning. It has vivid colors which pop against the Chicago Bulls uniform with a vibrant appeal.

The card came from the 1997 Precious Metals Gems collection and has reached $500,000. It is one of the most valuable Michael Jordan basketball cards.

4. 2003 'Exquisite Collection' Limited Logos Michael Jordan Patch

This card features a jersey patch with Michael Jordan's signature. The card is graded autograph 10 by Beckett and sold for $780,000 in 2021. At the front of the card is an incorporated patch from a game-worn jersey. It also features Jordan's signature signed in blue ink.

The patch is in immaculate condition with a PSA 9 grade. It is the 18th biggest sale from the 2003-04 UD Exquisite Box, the other 17 belong to then-rookie LeBron James.

3.1997 Metal Universe Michael Jordan (Precious Metal Gems Green)

This card was sold for $915,000. It is the most valuable Michael Jordan PMG Green card. There is no other PMG card that comes close to this card because of its quality. The card has been immaculately preserved.

Getting your hands on this one is a tall order. Currently, you will need at least a million dollars to buy it. In addition, it is highly unlikely any of the owners will opt to sell it.

There are only 10 copies of this card, making it even more desirable to collectors. While it has never been graded and is encased as altered, hobby enthusiasts still regard it as one of the gems from the basketball world.

2. Exquisite Jordan / LeBron / Kobe Triple Logoman Card

This is the second most valuable Jordan card. While it's authentic rather than graded, it is still one of the most valuable cards. It also broke the $1 million mark at an auction when it went for $1,680,000.

While other cards have gotten more popular, every basketball fan would prefer to have this one in their collection. As the name denotes, it contains the NBA logo patch from game-worn jerseys of Jordan, LeBron and Kobe, arguably the game's biggest stars.

The card is a 1 of 1, meaning it's the only ever made. It has been verified and authenticated by PSA.

1. 1997-98 Upper Deck Game Jersey Autograph

This is one of the earliest memorabilia cards. Quite simply, this is easily the most valuable Michael Jordan basketball card ever made. At the front of the card is a three-color patch relic from a jersey worn by 'MJ' in the 1992 All-Star game. It has distinct rounded corners and presents a bright sunny appearance.

A copy of the card sold for $1.44 million in 2021 at Heritage Auctions, the highest a copy has ever sold for. This was the first time a Michael Jordan basketball card crossed the $1 million mark.

There is a congratulatory statement on the back of the card attesting to the authenticity of the signature and the genuineness of the patch component. Because it was the first autographed patch card, it is considered by many to be the holy grail of all Michael Jordan cards.