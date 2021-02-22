The NBA's 5 Most valuable teams right now 

The NBA includes some of the richest sports teams across the globe who are valued at billions of dollars. These valuations, however, depend on various factors. As a result, there is a constant fluctuation in the rankings and in the market value as well.

5 Most Valuable Teams in the NBA right now

The last year has seen some significant changes to the market valuations of organizations across all markets, let alone sports teams, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. In the NBA alone, the average gains on team-value were by a mere 4%, the smallest since 2010.

As mentioned earlier, team-value is based on various factors such as investments, team history, brand image and operating income.

How much each NBA team is worth: Forbes' 2021 rankings https://t.co/vhvmRmIIWg — azcentral sports (@azcsports) February 17, 2021

In this list, we bring you the five most valuable teams in the NBA right now.

#5 Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have a rich history and are one of the most well known NBA teams

Value: $3.2 Billion | Operating Income : $86 Million

The Boston Celtics are a historic franchise and are tied for the most NBA Championships (17). The Celtics might not be a championship-caliber team currently but the profits they generate through fans in terms of broadcast revenue and other sources help them make this list.

The Celtics are popular in terms of their brand name as well. People who do not follow the NBA regularly, still know of the Boston Celtics. The franchise is owned by Wycliffe & Irving Grousbeck, Robert Epstein and Stephen Pagliuca.

#4 Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls were arguably the most popular NBA team in the 90s

Value: $3.3 Billion | Operating Income : $115 Million

The Chicago Bulls also have some popular history behind them. The 6-time NBA champions had the likes of Michael Jordan in their ranks back in the day. Jordan is considered to be the best player to play the game and his association with the Bulls' not only increased their fanbase but also gave them an instantly recognizable identity.

The Chicago Bulls aren't as successful now and are a team that fight to qualify for the playoffs. The team's brand value combined with the Bulls' popularity and fanbase helps the franchise make this list. The Chicago Bulls are owned by Jerry Reinsdorf.

#3 Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are the reigning NBA Champions

Value: $4.6 Billion | Operating Income : $155 Million

The LA Lakers had to wait 10 years to win their 17th NBA Championship, which drew them level with the Boston Celtics. During their championship drought, the Lakers were carried by their rich history and popularity in the world of sports.

The Lakers are now considered to be one of the best teams in the NBA and their market value continues to grow and has seen a 6% increase in the last year, according to Forbes. The Lakers are owned by Jerry Buss Family Trust and Philip Anschutz.

#2 Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors were one of the most successful teams of the 2010s

Value: $4.7 Billion | Operating Income : $200 Million

The Golden State Warriors became the first team, after the 1999 Chicago Bulls, to end the LA Lakers and New York Knicks partnership at the top of the rankings. With heavy investments made into the franchise, the Warriors have surged towards the top of this list in the last few years. Their operating income of $200 million is currently the highest among all NBA teams and is also a record.

Despite having the worst record in the league last season, the Warriors earned $474 million in revenue despite playing just 34 home games. The $1 billion-worth Chase Center has helped them generate these astounding numbers, which have resulted in a 9% increase in their value compared to last year. The Warriors are owned by Joe Lacob and Peter Guber.

The Warriors are the first team since the '99 Bulls to break the chokehold the Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers have held at the top of @Forbes's most valuable NBA teams rankings https://t.co/LNfcKTSQhL pic.twitter.com/QAHSlpRfDM — Forbes SportsMoney (@ForbesSports) February 15, 2021

#1 New York Knicks

The New York Knicks are the most valuable team in the NBA

Value: $5 Billion | Operating Income : $178 Million

For the 6th straight year, the New York Knicks have been named as the most valuable team in the NBA. The Knicks are the only sports team, apart from Dallas Cowboys and New York Yankees, to achieve this feat. They have managed to stay at the summit despite losing 70% of their games in the last six seasons and winning only one playoff series since 2000.

The Knicks recorded a revenue of $421 million and operating income of $178 million, despite losing 45 of their 66 games in the 2019-20 NBA season. They were also left out of NBA’s summer Orlando Bubble. The Knicks are owned by the Madison Square Garden Sports Company, which is led by James Dolan.