5 Most valuable NBA teams as of August 2021

The NBA is home to some of the most valuable teams in professional sports globally. Although the enforced break due to the COVID-19 pandemic saw a drop in the valuation of most teams, the successful completion of the 2020-21 NBA season boosted a few franchises.

With activities moving back towards normalcy worldwide and in the NBA, things will start to look up for franchises.

All thirty teams in the NBA are collectively worth over $71 billion. However, a few franchises make up the larger chunk. The top ten most valuable teams in the NBA are worth a little over 50% of the total valuation.

Championships, location, player profile, and the overall history of a franchise are some of the factors that have helped teams grow in value. Surprisingly, the most valuable team in the NBA last won a championship in 1973 and missed the playoffs from 2013-2020.

The Chicago Bulls remain one of the top ten most valuable teams, all thanks to the heroics of Michael Jordan. His incredible run in the 90s guaranteed six NBA Championships for the Bulls from 1991-1998.

5 Most valuable NBA franchises as of August 2021

#5 Boston Celtics - $3.18 billion

The Boston Celtics are one of the top two teams with the most NBA Championships. Although most of their victories came in the early years of the league, they remain one of the most storied franchises. With a valuation of $3.18 billion, the Boston Celtics are one of the richest ball clubs in the NBA.

The Boston Celtics once dominated the Eastern Conference but are currently far from their glory days. They last reached the conference finals in 2010 but lost the NBA Championship to their bitter rivals from the West - the LA Lakers.

Regardless, they have won 17 NBA championships, nine conference titles, and 31 Division titles.

#4 Brooklyn Nets - $3.40 billion

James Harden #13 reacts with Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets joined the NBA in 1967 but were known as the New York Nets. After moving to New Jersey, they adopted the name New Jersey Nets before finally moving to Brooklyn in 2012.

Although they have failed to win a championship in the NBA, their location and high-profile signings over the years have helped increase the team's valuation. The Brooklyn Nets leaped into the top five following their rather successful 2020-21 campaign.

Their superstar trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving have sparked widespread interest in the franchise. They are currently among the favorites to win the 2022 NBA Finals along with the LA Lakers.

