5 most violent Draymond Green ejections

Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green added to his long history of ejections during Tuesday’s In-Season Tournament matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Green was one of three players ejected after he put Wolves star center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold while backing up teammate Klay Thompson.

The ejection marked the 18th of Green’s 12-year career (regular season and playoffs combined), the most of any active player.

However, Green’s ejection on Tuesday was particularly violent, with many calling for the star forward to receive a lengthy suspension. Likewise, many also questioned whether it was Green’s most violent ejection of his career.

On that note, here are five of Green’s most brutal career ejections:

Draymond Green’s most brutal ejections

#5 Draymond Green’s face-to-face altercation with Isaiah Stewart

During the Warriors’ regular season matchup against the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 4, 2023, Green was ejected late in the fourth quarter. This came after he got involved in a face-to-face altercation with Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart.

The two players were assessed double technical fouls. However, the tech marked Green’s second of the game, resulting in an automatic ejection.

The Warriors ultimately lost 122-119. Green finished with four points, eight rebounds and seven assists on 50% shooting in 30 minutes.

#4 Draymond Green’s hard foul on Brandon Clarke

During Game 1 of Golden State’s 2022 Western Conference semifinals series against the Memphis Grizzlies, Green was ejected late in the first half. This came after he grabbed Grizzlies big man Brandon Clarke by the jersey mid-air and pulled him to the ground, resulting in a Flagrant 2.

The play marked a dangerous one, as Clarke could have easily been injured. Green also didn’t even attempt to make a play on the ball. However, Clarke wasn’t surprised:

“He did hit me pretty hard, twice really when I saw it again,” Clarke said.

“It’s just coming out and playing our ball. I’m not really worried about him. It’s not shocking that he did that.”

The Warriors went on to win 117-116 to take a 1-0 series lead. Green finished with six points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals on 66.7% shooting in 17 minutes.

#3 Draymond Green’s scuffle with Bradley Beal

During the Warriors’ regular season matchup against the Washington Wizards on Oct. 27, 2017, Green was ejected late in the first half. This came after he got involved in heated a face-to-face scuffle with then-Wizards star shooting guard Bradley Beal. The incident resulted in the two stars tumbling to the ground.

Beal was also ejected and later took responsibility for engaging in the altercation with Green:

“It was a scuffle. I'm not going to go into details about it. … We just got into it and things got out of hand and we both got ejected,” Beal said.

“I told my teammates I can't put myself in a situation like that to leave them out there to battle out against a tough team without me out there.”

The Warriors ended up winning 120-117. Green finished with three points, three rebounds, six assists and three blocks on 50% shooting in 17 minutes.

#2 Draymond Green’s stomp on Domantas Sabonis

One of Green’s most infamous ejections came during Game 2 of the Warriors’ 2023 first-round playoff series against the Sacramento Kings. Green was ejected early in the fourth quarter and later suspended for intentionally stepping on Kings star center Domantas Sabonis.

Some, including Green, argued that Sabonis initiated the altercation by grabbing him first. However, most would agree that Green’s stomp was excessive and could have seriously injured the star big man.

The Warriors ultimately lost 114-106 to fall behind 2-0 in the series. Green finished with eight points, four rebounds and five assists on 50% shooting in 31 minutes.

#1 Draymond Green’s chokehold on Rudy Gobert

Green has been involved in several physical altercations resulting in ejections. However, it’s difficult to argue that any were more violent than his ejection on Tuesday night.

Green’s actions appeared intentional, as he ran at Gobert from behind and kept him in a headlock for several seconds before letting go. The fact that the play occurred in the first two minutes of the game with the score being 0-0 made the altercation even more shocking.

Without Green, the Warriors ultimately lost 104-101. Green went scoreless with two rebounds in two minutes.

Green will almost surely receive a suspension, as the NBA has cracked down harshly on players engaging in physical altercations in recent years. This could be a tough blow for the Warriors, who are already without superstar point guard Steph Curry (knee).

