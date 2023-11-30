5 worst NBA superstar duos in 2023-24 season ft. Jordan Poole-Kyle Kuzma & more

The worst NBA superstar duos list unsurprisingly includes the duo of Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole, who have struggled together with the Washington Wizards. While the best duos, such as Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brown, have delivered impressive results, the worst duos have done just the opposite.

Despite front offices attempting to tweak rosters in the offseason to fuel success, it's clear that some of the worst NBA superstar duos need more help. While some of the worst duos like Kuzma and Poole are still getting familiar with one another, that isn't the case with all of the duos on the list.

Let's take a look at the worst NBA superstar duos this season.

Note: Worst NBA superstar duos have been determined by net +/- rating with top two scorers on-court.

Five worst NBA superstar duos in the 2023-24 NBA season

#5: LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier (Charlotte Hornets)

When looking at the net efficiency of LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier, the duo has struggled. To date, the Hornets have posted an abysmal 5-11 record, landing in 12th place in the Eastern Conference.

During that time, Ball and Rozier have been unable to find their rhythm. Unfortunately for the team, the situation seems poised to get worse with Ball sidelined indefinitely with another ankle injury, meaning the duo will have even less time to learn to play alongside one another.

#4: Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr (Memphis Grizzlies)

Heading into this season, many fans and analysts predicted that the Memphis Grizzlies would struggle in the absence of Ja Morant. With the high-flying young star out for 25 games and Steven Adams sidelined for the entire season, the team seemed poised for a rough start.

What few could have predicted though is just how bad the team has been. They have a 4-13 record, one of the league's worst. In addition, the duo of Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. ranks as the fourth-worst NBA superstar duo.

#3: Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey (Detroit Pistons)

While the Detroit Pistons hoped that the return of Cade Cunningham would help fuel success, that hasn't been the case. Despite the addition of standout rookie Ausar Thompson, the Pistons have posted an atrocious 2-16 record.

During that time, Cunningham and Jaden Ivey have posted the third-worst +/- rating of any duo in the league. While the two young players will likely have time to build familiarity, the 2023-24 season has not been kind to them so far.

#2: Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls)

A duo who has had more than enough time to figure things out, Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan have regressed rather than evolved. The Chicago Bulls have lost five straight games, posting a 5-14 record that sees them sitting in 13th place.

While the front office duo of Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley had expressed a desire to build through continuity, that plan seems to have failed. With one of the worst NBA superstar duos, it seems to be only a matter of time before the team trades LaVine.

#1: Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole (Washington Wizards)

Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole rank alone as the worst NBA superstar duo. Despite both being high-level scorers, analysts questioned their fit together in Washington. With neither player being elite defensively, the experiment raised eyebrows.

So far, the duo has struggled to say the least, posting a 3-15 record in addition to being one of the worst duos. While the blockbuster deal for Jordan Poole certainly turned heads, it seems as though it has yet to yield any concrete results.

In addition to those worst NBA superstar duos, we would be remiss if we didn't mention a duo who didn't make the list but is statistically one of the worst. Despite the success of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson over the years with the Golden State Warriors, the duo's +/- rating this season sees them as the league's sixth-worst duo.

Although their rating may not have landed them in the top five for worst NBA superstar duos, they are arguably the most notable pairing on the list. With plenty of the season left to play, it will be interesting to see which duo or duos can turn things around, and which get broken up.