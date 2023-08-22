5 years before opening Drake concert with Bronny James, LeBron James and Travis Scott lit up Crypto.com Arena 

LeBron James is one of the most well-known athletes in the world, and he is frequently seen with notable celebrities and artists. Drake is one of these well-known performers, and the two have been seen together in concerts and even at parties.

Prior to the current footage of LeBron and Bronny James joining Drake in the opening of his show, the rapper had welcomed LeBron five years earlier during his performance at Crypto.com Arena.

The 2018 performance also included Drake bringing out Travis Scott, as "Sicko Mode" was performed by the trio on stage together. The song was included in Scott's "Astroworld" album, which featured Drake on the track.

Here's a look at Bronny and LeBron James opening Drake's recent concert in Crypto.com Arena.

Coming out of the hallway, the trio was met with numerous handshakes, requests for signatures and fans applauding them.

Drake talks about the time that LeBron James supported him during the early stages of his career

After making their way together from the Crypto.com Arena's hallway, Drake got on stage and talked about the time LeBron James supported him during the release of his mixtape.

"In 2009, when nobody believed in anything I had going on," Drake said, "That same guy showed up to a release party for a mixtape that was called 'So Far Gone.' He came all the way to Toronto, Canada, to support me when I was trying to figure out how to support my dreams.

"So tonight, however, many years later, it's an honor to be inside this building, while we're still on this earth."

Drake has been known to bring over famous athletes and celebrities to his concerts and parties but is also recognized for acknowledging the individuals who supported him during the early stages of his career.

In 2009, LeBron James was in his seventh season in the NBA and was already recognized as one of the best players in the league. His seventh season saw James average 29.7 points per game (50.3% shooting, including 33.3% from 3-point range), 8.6 assists and 7.3 rebounds.

In exchange, Drake has also shown his support for LeBron James' accomplishments, such as James breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record.

"What a legendary night in NBA history," Drake said, "you're breaking the All-Time scoring record. And to honor that, I had to come back to the place that it all started -- Akron, Ohio. Every journey has a beginning and tonight ... I lied, I lied to you. I'm actually still at the club in Miami but all the girls say congrats, though."

Drake's approach was more in a comedic way in celebration of the 19-time All-Star's latest accomplishment.

