The 5 youngest players in NBA history

These are the 5 youngest players to debut in the NBA.

Amulya Shekhar SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 13 Jun 2018, 20:28 IST

In the early years of the NBA draft, a player had to finish four years of his college eligibility before becoming eligible. As a result, players like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and 'Pistol' Pete Maravich had to play four years of college basketball before getting to the league, despite clearly being NBA-ready.

Kareem won 71 consecutive games with his high school team, a record that still stands 53 years later.

Some of the greatest basketball players ever to play the game came to the NBA straight out of high school.

The likes of Tracy McGrady, Kevin Garnett and LeBron James are prominent among those who starred for several years in the league. Moses Malone was drafted into the ABA and had a wildly successful rookie season, allowing the likes of Darryl Dawkins and Bill Willoughby to enter the draft the following year.

The following is a list of the youngest players to debut into the league. All of these players played only high school basketball before appearing for an NBA team.

#5 Stan Brown - 18 years, 139 days

Philadelphia Warriors were able to recruit an undrafted player straight out of high school in Stanley Brown (Image courtesy: Timesofisrael.com

Back in the day, when the National Basketball Association was actually known as the Basketball Association of America (BAA), the draft rules we talked about earlier were still adhered to. However, the Philadelphia Warriors were able to recruit an undrafted player straight out of high school in Stanley Brown.

Brown had signed with the Philadelphia Sphas during his junior year of high school, and he played for them as a senior.

The 6'3", 200-pound point guard made his debut for the Warriors in the 1947-48 season at the age of 18 years and 139 days. It became clear that he was not good enough for the pros, and he was cut from their roster list after 19 games.

Brown played basketball professionally till the age of 22, even returning with the Warriors for a 15-game stint in 1951-52.

He realized that he wasn't good enough to last long as a professional, and he moved on with his life thereon.