5 youngest NBA players to record a triple-double

Recording a triple-double is one of the most difficult things to accomplish in an NBA game. The current leader in career triple-doubles is Russell Westbrook (184), while Magic Johnson tops the list in postseason play with 30.

Westbrook is also one of two players to have averaged a triple-double in an entire NBA season. He has done so in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021. The other is Oscar Robertson, who did so in 1962.

The 2017 MVP, Westbrook, recorded his first triple-double at the age of 20 years and 110 days. On that note, here are the five youngest players to record a triple-double in an NBA game.

#5 LeBron James (20 years and 20 days)

LeBron James currently sits fifth on the all-time list of recorded triple-doubles, with 99. James is expected to reach the century mark this season, and cement his top five status in the category.

The 19-year NBA veteran recorded his first triple-double at the age of 20 years and 20 days. James did so on January 19th, 2005 when the Cleveland Cavaliers visited the Portland Trail Blazers.

James led the Cavaliers to a 107-101 victory. He had 27 points, 11 rebounds and ten assists on the night. James also had four steals in the game to cap off an impressive first career triple-double for the man known as 'The King'.

#4 Lonzo Ball (20 years and 15 days)

Lonzo Ball may never live up to his potential, but he has carved out a decent NBA career so far. Now playing for the Bulls, Ball is expected to help the team make the playoffs this season.

On November 11th, 2017, Ball, aged 20 years and 15 days, tallied his first ever triple-double. He registered 11 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists, and also made three blocks.

Ball accomplished the feat as a member of the LA Lakers against the Denver Nuggets. He did so at the Staples Center in a 127-109 win for the Lakers.

