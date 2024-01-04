5 youngest & oldest teams in 2023-24 NBA season

The NBA is full of rising stars, star players in their prime years and veterans who are in their twilight years. With the rise of new players, the former stars that older generations enjoyed watching are on their way out. Luckily, the league is in good hands as the newer generation continues to impress fans.

Here's a closer look at the five youngest and five oldest teams in the league this season. There has been a plethora of new talent that could leave an impact on the NBA this season.

Who are the youngest and oldest players in the NBA?

Gregory Jackson II is the youngest player in the league this season. He's only 19 years old and was born on Dec. 17, 2004. He was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies over the summer with the No. 45 pick. Jackson plays power forward and has appeared in four games.

The oldest player is none other than LeBron James. James had just turned 39 years old on Dec. 30, 2023, but has been going strong for the LA Lakers. Other players like P.J. Tucker and Chris Paul are players close to King James' age.

With that, here's a look at the five youngest teams:

#5. Orlando Magic

Philadelphia 76ers v Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic may be one of the youngest teams in the NBA, but they've proven to be a talented bunch. Together, they have an average age of 24.79 and three of their top scorers are under 25 years old.

Paolo Banchero leads the team and he's only 21 years old.

#4. Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers v Phoenix Suns

The Portland Trail Blazers were trying to keep Damian Lillard last season but that changed when they traded him. Now, the Blazers have a young group that could have endless potential.

The team has an average age of 24.78. Rayan Rupert is their youngest player, at just 19 years of age.

#3. Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets v Denver Nuggets

With an average age of 24.28, the Charlotte Hornets take the top spot. They could get even younger now that trade rumors have started to surround Gordon Hayward.

The Hornets have a bright future, with LaMelo Ball as their best player. All they have to do is to keep him happy.

#2. OKC Thunder

Boston Celtics v Oklahoma City Thunder

Age is just a number for the OKC Thunder. They have an average age of 24.12, but that hasn't hindered them from taking a top-three spot in the competitive Western Conference.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is their best player and he's only 25 years old. SGA has a lot to show to the fans as his future looks promising.

#1. San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs v Portland Trail Blazers

The San Antonio Spurs is an extremely young bunch of players, with an average of 23.52. Their age and inexperience are showing this season as they are one of the worst teams in the NBA.

However, fans shouldn't worry as this experience will help them grow into potential stars in the coming years. Plus, they have Victor Wembanyama, a generational talent who will lead them to potential success.

Now, here are the five oldest teams in the NBA:

#5. Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers v Houston Rockets

The Philadelphia 76ers may be one of the oldest teams in the NBA, but they show a ton of youth in how they play. The Sixers have an average age of 27.74 and are considered to be contenders for this season.

Their franchise star, Joel Embiid, is 29 years old and isn't showing any signs of slowing down. Embiid is expected to lead the Sixers for more years to come and they've already started honing their next star in Tyrese Maxey.

#4. Phoenix Suns

Charlotte Hornets v Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns are one of the top contenders this season. Thanks to the work that the Big 3 has done so far. The Suns have an average age of 27.75. their youngest star is Devin Booker, who turned 27 on Oct. 30.

The oldest player on their roster is Kevin Durant, at 35. Still, that hasn't hindered him from carrying most of the offensive load early on. He may be in his mid-30s, but he's still youthful with his moves.

#3. Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Clippers

Age and father time are slowly catching up to the Golden State Warriors. Although they have an average age of 28.03, most of their young players haven't been impactful this season.

The Warriors' Big 3 is aging with Steph Curry at 35 and both Draymond Green and Klay Thompson at 33. The team also has Chris Paul, one of the oldest players in the NBA at 38.

#2. LA Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Clippers have a Big 4 after trading James Harden. Unfortunately, Harden isn't a young All-Star anymore, giving the team an average age of 28.03. All of their star players are over 30 years of age but they aren't showing signs of slowing down.

Their oldest player is P.J. Tucker at 38, followed by Russell Westbrook and Nicolas Batum at 35.

#1. Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks v Cleveland Cavaliers

The Milwaukee Bucks are the oldest team in the NBA this season. The Bucks have an average age of 28.21, with Brook and Robin Lopez as the oldest rostered players on the team at 35.

Their youngest player is Chris Livingston, who's 20 years old and has only played seven games this season. Despite their old age, the team has done an excellent job in being one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference this season.