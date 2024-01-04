5 international players who can make All-NBA First Team 2023-24 ft. Joel Embiid & more

Making it to the All-NBA First Team is one of the highest honors for any player in the league. It is an acknowledgement of the best performers in the league over the course of a season. It also shows that a star belongs to a specific five-player team that outperformed everyone, although it will shoft to a "positionless" format this season onwards.

We look at five international players who have the chance to make the All-NBA First Team. Recent history dictates that international stars have started to take over the league. Over the past five seasons, three international players have won the MVP award, raising the standards for players born outside of the U.S.

Which international players have the most All-NBA First Team nods?

Basketball has become a global sport, thanks to the growth and improvement of many international stars. Throughout the history of the league, there have been a good number of foreigners who have etched their names and legacies.

Hakeem Olajuwon, a native of Nigeria, ended his career with six All-NBA First Team selections, which is the most for an international player. Overall, he had 12 All-NBA selections. Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo follows closely with five selections.

Third place goes to Dirk Nowitzki from Germany. He ended his career with four All-NBA First Team selections.

#5 Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz

The Dallas Mavericks are in the position they are in largely thanks to the play of Luka Doncic. The Mavs star continues to surprise fans with his out-of-this-world talent and his ability to do it with ease.

Doncic made the All-NBA First Team last season and could be included again for the fifth straight year. The four-time All-Star is averaging 33.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.4 assists this season.

#4 Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets

Giannis Antetokounmpo has led the Milwaukee Bucks to a top-three position in the East. Antetokounmpo's play this year has been nothing short of spectacular and could be his ticket to making the All-NBA team.

The two-time MVP is averaging 30.9 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists. On top of that, he's only missed one game this season, an impressive feat in the modern NBA.

#3 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Boston Celtics v Oklahoma City Thunder

The OKC Thunder have surprised the entire NBA fanbase with their play this season, thanks to the on-court leadership of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. With him on the court, the Thunder has reached new heights and are on their way to return to the postseason.

The Canadian star made the first team last season and could add another selection to that. SGA is averaging 31.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists while leading the league in steals with 2.6 per game, making a case for the All-Defensive team as well.

#2 Nikola Jokic

Golden State Warriors v Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic is an All-NBA player and everyone is aware of that. Jokic ended up in the All-NBA Second Team last season, despite having an excellent year. Now, there's a chance he could make a return to the first team with how he's been playing.

The 2023 Finals MVP is averaging 25.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 9.1 assists. He currently has 11 triple-doubles, making him a threat in all categories.

#1 Joel Embiid

Minnesota Timberwolves v Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid is putting on a masterclass against his opponents this season. He's averaging 34.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He's leading the NBA in points for a third straight season.

He's a five-time All-NBA player, but he only made the All-NBA First Team last season. This year, Embiid could end the season as a member of the first team twice.