“This is ridiculous” - NBA fans on Twitter go wild over All-NBA Teams selections

The NBA has revealed the players who have made it to the All-NBA teams this season and most fans aren't quite happy with the results. Fans quickly piled on social media after finding out the All-NBA results, and most weren't happy with how it turned out.

Aside from the well-known individual awards given to players throughout the season, the results of the All-NBA voting is one of the most anticipated reveals for any season. For the 2022-23 campaign, a mixed reception was what welcomed the reveal earlier tonight.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With that in mind, here are the reactions from fans who weren't impressed with the aftermath.

The announcement was revealed prior to Game 5 between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat. Fans weren't impressed with how the voting works, with most of them complaining that the league is still relying on the positions in voting the players.

In the most recent CBA or Collective Bargaining Agreement of the NBA, the new format for voting All-NBA teams won't be restricted by positions. The current CBA is set to expire after the 2023-23 season and the new deal will kick off in the same season.

You might also be interested in reading this: Steph Curry reveals hilarious Klay Thompson's pre-game ritual

Charles Barkley thought that De'Aaron Fox should've been named in the All-NBA First Team

Sacramento Kings v Golden State Warriors - Game Four

Fans saw a ton of players who were worthy of being named in the All-NBA teams this season. Stellar plays from multiple stars surprised everyone in the season and have changed the way they view the players. NBA legend Charles Barkley is one of the people who was impressed with how some of the stars played this season. The player he was most fixated into was De'Aaron Fox, who was named in the Third Team.

As the TNT crew revealed the full list of winners, they shared which players surprised them the most. Chuck, who was a vocal supporter of the Sacramento Kings this season, was content to see the team's two stars to be named into the Third Team.

"I though De'Aaron Fox would be at least the Second Team, personally. I thought him and Sabonis were terrific all year. They finished with the third-best record in the West. I was surprised, I thought Fox should've been Second Team, personally." Barkley said.

"I was happy for Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander]. Cause we don't show Oklahoma City at all. I'm glad he made it, First-Team. All 15 of these guys are incredible players, but I was a little surprised De'Aaron Fox wasn't at least Second Team."

Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith also had a chance to congratulate the players for getting regocnized this season.

Also read: 2022-2023 All-NBA Teams announced: LeBron James & Steph Curry misses 1st team honor

Poll : 0 votes