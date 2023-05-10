2022-2023 All-NBA Teams announced: LeBron James & Steph Curry misses 1st team honor

The NBA has announced the 15 players who have made it to the All-NBA teams. The players who were named to all three teams were announced earlier tonight on TNT before the playoff games for the second-round of the playoffs started.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo were all named into the All-NBA First Team. While the All-NBA Second Team featured Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jokic and Jaylen Brown.

The All-NBA Third Team featured an even more star-studded cast with Damian Lillard, De'Aaron Fox, LeBron James, Julius Randle and Domantas Sabonis.

This is the third season that LeBron has been named into the All-NBA Third Team, while it's Steph's fourth time being in the Second Team.

