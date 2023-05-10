When are All-NBA team announced? All you need to know

The league will be announcing it's All-NBA teams tonight, which is one of the most important accolades a player in the NBA could get for their play in the season. With that said, let's take a look at when the announcement will be made.

According to league news, the players who will be named in the All-NBA teams will be revealed tonight. Similar to the other season awards that were given out, it will be announced on TNT at 7pm (ET). This Wednesday, 15 players will be announced as part of the first, second and third teams for their stellar plays this season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander More players super max eligible if named All-NBA:Pascal SiakamFred VanVleetJamal MurrayNot eligible because they were traded/short of 7 years service criteria:Domantas SabonisDonovan MitchellLauri MarkkanenDe'Aaron FoxShai Gilgeous-Alexander More players super max eligible if named All-NBA:🏀Pascal Siakam🏀Fred VanVleet🏀Jamal MurrayNot eligible because they were traded/short of 7 years service criteria: 🏀Domantas Sabonis🏀Donovan Mitchell🏀Lauri Markkanen🏀De'Aaron Fox🏀Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

There's a lot at stake for all the NBA players, as it could give them eligibility to get signed for a bigger maximum contracts. Additionally, they could earn a bonus, which could make an impact to their performance. The 2023 Kia NBA MVP Joel Embiid is the only sure player that will be included in the announcement. The remaining 14 players are still a mystery.

