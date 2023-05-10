How does Jayson Tatum's contract extension look if he makes it into All-NBA team?

Jayson Tatum has led the Boston Celtics to one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference this season, making them a tough team to beat. ESPN's Bobby Marks confirmed earlier today that the league will announce the players who have made it into the All-NBA teams and if Tatum makes it into one, he could earn himself a huge payday.

According to Marks, if the Celtics star finishes his season with an All-NBA nod, he could get signed into a supermax deal. Tatum will be eligible to sign a five-year contract worth up to $318 million. The former Duke star can sign the deal during the 2024 summer.

For this season, Tatum averaged 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists while making 46.6% of his field goals and 35% of his three-pointers. With that, the Celtics were able to finish the season as the second-best team in the East.

Tatum isn't the only player in the Celtics that has a ton at stake regarding the All-NBA achievement. His co-star, Jaylen Brown, is eligible to sign a five-year supermax deal and it will be worth $295 million.

