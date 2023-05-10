"MVP FOR A REASON" - Sixers fans are ecstatic as Joel Embiid takes them closer to the Eastern Conference Finals

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers picked up a pivotal 115-103 Game 5 win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. In doing so, the Sixers have now taken a 3-2 lead over the Celtics in their Eastern Conference semi-finals series.

Embiid led the Sixers with 33 points, seven rebounds, three assists, four blocks and three three-pointers on 43.5% shooting. The game marked Embiid’s third straight game with 30-plus points.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



33 points

7 rebounds

4 blocks



Philly is one game away from the ECF Joel Embiid tonight:33 points7 rebounds4 blocksPhilly is one game away from the ECF Joel Embiid tonight: 33 points 7 rebounds 4 blocks Philly is one game away from the ECF 🔥 https://t.co/e9LfhHFdiR

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following his big performance, fans took to Twitter to celebrate the newly crowned MVP big man. This comes as Embiid is on the verge of leading Philly to its first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2001.

“MVP FOR A REASON,” one fan said.

“Embiid is back in his MVP ERA. Harden is actually gonna win his first ring,” another said.

flashy wiq @Q1s Harden is actually gonna win his first ring @TheNBACentral Embiid is back in his MVP ERAHarden is actually gonna win his first ring @TheNBACentral Embiid is back in his MVP ERA 😭😭 Harden is actually gonna win his first ring

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Joel Embiid leading the Sixers to their Game 5 win over the Celtics:

ImTDubs @LeanidusDaVinci @TheNBACentral Doc when he realizes he has a lead in a playoff series @TheNBACentral Doc when he realizes he has a lead in a playoff series https://t.co/NGXgxdWAe2

BingalingDaDream @ThisIsBing007

Celtics get destroyed at home

Fuck Ben Simmons

MVP doing MVP things

Play the damn song @TheNBACentral Joker fans quietCeltics get destroyed at homeFuck Ben SimmonsMVP doing MVP thingsPlay the damn song @TheNBACentral Joker fans quietCeltics get destroyed at homeFuck Ben SimmonsMVP doing MVP thingsPlay the damn song https://t.co/HJSceQ6FT5

Also read: "You've got to be delusional" - Kenny "The Jet" Smith believes Steph Curry and Co. can make a comeback

Philadelphia 76ers push Boston Celtics to the brink of elimination

Philadelphia 76ers guards Tyrese Maxey and James Harden

The Philadelphia 76ers cruised to a Game 5 win over the Boston Celtics, leading by as many as 21 points in the fourth quarter. This came despite the game being played in Boston. As a result, Celtics fans could be heard booing their team as they watched them get blown out at home.

Outside of Joel Embiid’s big night, the Sixers were led by guard Tyrese Maxey. Maxey finished with 30 points, seven rebounds, three assists and six three-pointers on 47.6% shooting. Sixers star guard James Harden added 17 points, eight rebounds, 10 assists and two steals on 50.0% shooting.

Meanwhile, the Celtics were led by superstar forward Jayson Tatum, who finished with 36 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals on 40.7% shooting. Celtics star wing Jaylen Brown added 24 points, six rebounds, two assists and three three-pointers on 56.3% shooting.

Game 6 between Philly and Boston will take place on Thursday night in Philadelphia. The Sixers will have a chance to close out the Celtics and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Also read: The rise of Joel Embiid: From Cameroon to NBA stardom

Poll : 0 votes