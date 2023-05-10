"MVP FOR A REASON" - Sixers fans are ecstatic as Joel Embiid takes them closer to the Eastern Conference Finals

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers picked up a pivotal 115-103 Game 5 win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. In doing so, the Sixers have now taken a 3-2 lead over the Celtics in their Eastern Conference semi-finals series.
Embiid led the Sixers with 33 points, seven rebounds, three assists, four blocks and three three-pointers on 43.5% shooting. The game marked Embiid’s third straight game with 30-plus points.
Following his big performance, fans took to Twitter to celebrate the newly crowned MVP big man. This comes as Embiid is on the verge of leading Philly to its first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2001.
“MVP FOR A REASON,” one fan said.
“Embiid is back in his MVP ERA. Harden is actually gonna win his first ring,” another said.
Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Joel Embiid leading the Sixers to their Game 5 win over the Celtics:
Also read: "You've got to be delusional" - Kenny "The Jet" Smith believes Steph Curry and Co. can make a comeback
Philadelphia 76ers push Boston Celtics to the brink of elimination
The Philadelphia 76ers cruised to a Game 5 win over the Boston Celtics, leading by as many as 21 points in the fourth quarter. This came despite the game being played in Boston. As a result, Celtics fans could be heard booing their team as they watched them get blown out at home.
Outside of Joel Embiid’s big night, the Sixers were led by guard Tyrese Maxey. Maxey finished with 30 points, seven rebounds, three assists and six three-pointers on 47.6% shooting. Sixers star guard James Harden added 17 points, eight rebounds, 10 assists and two steals on 50.0% shooting.
Meanwhile, the Celtics were led by superstar forward Jayson Tatum, who finished with 36 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals on 40.7% shooting. Celtics star wing Jaylen Brown added 24 points, six rebounds, two assists and three three-pointers on 56.3% shooting.
Game 6 between Philly and Boston will take place on Thursday night in Philadelphia. The Sixers will have a chance to close out the Celtics and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.
Also read: The rise of Joel Embiid: From Cameroon to NBA stardom