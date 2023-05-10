Steph Curry reveals hilarious Klay Thompson's pre-game ritual

Like many NBA players, Steph Curry has his own pre-game ritual that he does to keep him focused and grounded for each game that he plays. Prior to Game 6 between the Golden State Warriors and the LA Lakers, Curry revealed the unique pre-game ritual of Klay Thompson.

The Splash Brothers have been teammates since the 2011-12 season when the Warriors drafted Thompson with the 11th pick. Due to their decade-long history together, they've grown comfortable and immune to each other's habits. Curry, who was recently asked by Jalen Rose which player in Golden State has the most unique pre-game ritual, revealed Klay's one-of-a-kind ado before each game.

"When he walks in the locker room, he's got the local newspaper sitting on his chair and he'll take about 30 minutes when he gets into the arena. Sit in the chair, catch up on his current events, get his mind right, just be in his own world." Curry answered.

"All he's missing is a rocking chair and a cup of coffee." The 2021 Finals MVP added.

Thomspon is truly unique and isn't afraid to show it. Reading a newspaper isn't the only unique pregame ritual that the four-time champ has done. Last season, there were multiple times where Klay arrived in the arena riding a bicycle. It's a unique way to get warmed up for games and enjoy his view on his way to work.

The Warriors will try and extend the series as they trail the series. The Lakers have the series lead with 3-1, putting them in a rare situation. Curry, who has been carrying most of the load for the Warriors, is averaging 25.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 8.0 assist against Los Angeles. Thompson has been decent for the team as well, making 44.4% of his shots from the three.

Steph Curry's late game turnover cost the game for the Warriors

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Four

Steph Curry had a masterful Game 4 as he had a triple-double to help the Warriors attempted to even the series. Curry had 31 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists that could've been important for the team. Late in the fourth period, Steph was able to get his hands on a loose ball and could've called for their last timeout, but he threw the ball out of bounds.

Not only did Curry turn the ball over, but Draymond Green's sequence where he made a terrible pass played a huge part in their loss. Tonight, they are looking to come back to the series and force a Game 7.

