5 youngest players to make 500 3-pointers ft. 2020 NBA draftees

Charlotte Hornets star point guard LaMelo Ball made NBA history during the Hornets’ 121-118 overtime victory over the Boston Celtics on Monday.

Ball finished with a team-high 36 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, two steals, one block and five 3-pointers on 55.6% shooting. His five 3s made him the third-youngest player (22 years and 90 days) in league history to make 500 career 3s.

With the achievement, Ball joins the company of some of the NBA’s brightest young stars, including one of his fellow 2020 NBA draftees. Meanwhile, one surprising name remains in the top five.

On that note, here are the five youngest players to make 500 career 3s:

5 youngest players to make 500 career 3-pointers in NBA history

5. D’Angelo Russell

LA Lakers point guard D’Angelo Russell

Coming in at No. 5 is LA Lakers point guard D’Angelo Russell, who reached 500 career 3s at 22 years and 346 days old.

Russell has had an up-and-down career since being drafted No. 2 by LA in the 2015 NBA draft. However, he remains an instant-offense guard.

Through 509 games over nine seasons, Russell is averaging 2.5 3s per game on 36.2% shooting and has made 1,268 total 3s.

4. Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns superstar shooting guard Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns superstar shooting guard Devin Booker ranks No. 4, as he reached 500 career 3s at 22 years and 127 days old.

Through 535 games over nine seasons, the 2015 No. 13 pick is averaging 2.1 3pg on 35.7% shooting and has made 1,103 total 3s.

3. LaMelo Ball

Charlotte Hornets star point guard LaMelo Ball

No. 3 on the list is the aforementioned LaMelo Ball, who made his 500th 3 at 22 years and 90 days old on Monday.

Through 175 games over four seasons, the 2020 No. 3 pick is averaging 2.9 3pg on 37.8% shooting and has made 501 total 3s.

2. Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks superstar guard Luka Doncic

Coming in at No. 2 is Dallas Mavericks superstar guard Luka Doncic, who reached 500 career 3s at 22 years and 55 days old.

Through 344 games over six seasons, the 2018 No. 3 pick is averaging 2.8 3pg on 34.2% shooting and has made 974 total 3s.

1. Anthony Edwards

Minnesota Timberwolves star shooting guard Anthony Edwards

The fastest player in league history to record 500 3s is Minnesota Timberwolves star shooting guard Anthony Edwards. Edwards did so at 21 years and 164 days old.

Through 236 games over four seasons, the 2020 No. 1 pick is averaging 2.7 3pg on 35.3% shooting and has made 631 total 3s.

