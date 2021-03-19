5 youngest players to score 40 points in an NBA game

The first overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, Anthony Edwards, had a huge night in the Minnesota Timberwolves' victory over the Phoenix Suns on the road.

Edwards produced a game-high 42 points, which marked a franchise record for a rookie and the most prolific-scoring outing by a rookie in the ongoing 2020-21 NBA season.

Five youngest players to score 40 points in an NBA game

With his dazzling effort, which was the first 40-point game in his young NBA career, Edwards became one of the youngest players in the history of the league to record 40 points in a game in the competition.

On that note, let's have a look at the five youngest players to record 40-point outings in a game in NBA history. Without further ado, let's get started.

#5 LeBron James - 19 years, 330 days (2004)

LeBron James in the 2021 NBA All-Star Game

LeBron James owns most of the 'youngest' records in NBA history.

Arguably the greatest player in the history of the league, James entered the NBA in 2003 without attending college, as he was coming straight out of high school at 18 years of age.

On November 24th, 2004, James put up 43 points against the then-reigning NBA champions, Detroit Pistons. James made 15 of his 22 field goals, two of his three 3P attempts and 11 of 12 free throws that night.

The King's Cleveland Cavaliers ended up beating the reigning champions 92-76.

#4 Carmelo Anthony - 19 years, 306 days (2004)

Carmelo Anthony with the Denver Nuggets in 2005

On March 30th, 2004, Carmelo Anthony scored 41 points against the Seattle SuperSonics, helping the Denver Nuggets to a 124-119 victory at home. Anthony made 19 of his 29 shots that night while playing 44 minutes.

Anthony's outing came only days after a new record for the youngest player to score 40 points in an NBA game was established.

Carmelo Anthony was a strong candidate for the 2003-04 NBA Rookie of the Year, as he led the Denver Nuggets in scoring and took them to the playoffs. However, it was LeBron James, who took home that award at the end of the year.

#3 Anthony Edwards - 19 years, 225 days (2021)

Anthony Edwards (#1) of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Anthony Edwards put in a great performance, leading the lowly Minnesota Timberwolves to a win over the second-seeded Phoenix Suns in Phoenix with a 42-point outing.

Even though he needed 31 shots to reach the mark, the Minnesota Timberwolves managed to win the game by four points.

Anthony Edwards made 15 of his 31 shots and also grabbed seven rebounds that night. Among his rookie class, he surpassed Tyrese Maxey for the most points scored in a single game in the ongoing 2020-21 NBA season.

#2 Kevin Durant - 19 years, 200 days (2008)

Kevin Durant (#7) of the Brooklyn Nets.

Kevin Durant is one of the most prolific scorers in NBA history. He has had that ability to score fluidly since he entered the NBA in 2007 at the age of 19 with the then Seattle SuperSonics (now called the OKC Thunder).

Durant averaged 20 points per game as a rookie and won the 2007-08 NBA Rookie of the Year award.

In the final game of the 2007-08 season, Durant scored 42 points against the Golden State Warriors after making 18 of his 25 field goals. He also grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out six assists in what was arguably his greatest game as a rookie.

Thanks to his exploits, the Seattle Supersonics romped to a win over the Golden State Warriors that day, on April 16th, 2008.

#1 LeBron James - 19 years, 88 days (2004)

LeBron James (#23) of the LA Lakers.

LeBron James has had a record-breaking career ever since he debuted in the NBA.

On March 27th, 2004, during his rookie season, James became the youngest player to score 40 points in a game in NBA history.

He did it against the New Jersey Nets, who were in the Eastern Conference finals in 2002 and 2003.

James scored 41 points, dished out 13 assists and grabbed six rebounds in the Cavaliers' 107-104 victory over the Nets.

