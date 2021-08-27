5 youngest teams in the NBA heading into the 2021-22 season

The NBA's future is in good hands, as many young players are ready to take over the league. The likes of Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, Luka Doncic and Trae Young have already done so to a certain extent, dazzling and wooing the crowds both in the regular season and the postseason.

On that note, let's take a look at the five best young rosters in the league. (For clarification purpose, this is a list of the five best young teams and not neccesarily the five youngest teams in the league).

The Boston Celtics have been in the conversation about having the best young core in the league for some years now. But teams like the Atlanta Hawks and the Phoenix Suns have also staked their claim for the same of late.

So without further ado, here are the five best young teams in the NBA at the moment:

#5 Charlotte Hornets (Average age - 24.3 years)

Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards

The Charlotte Hornets have made commendable progress in the last few seasons. In the 2020 NBA draft, they drafted franchise cornerstone and point guard LaMelo Ball, who won Rookie of the Year honors in his debut season.

Their existing core has LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, PJ Washington, James Bouknight, Kai Jones and JT Thor.

LaMelo Ball turns 20 today



▫️ 15.7 PPG

▫️ 5.9 RPG

▫️ 6.1 APG

▫️ Rookie of the Year@MELOD1P pic.twitter.com/oTajFEKWoC — ESPN (@espn) August 22, 2021

Bridges and Washington have already proven their potential as role players, while Bouknight, Jones and Thor have high ceilings. So it will be interesting to see how the Hornets' young roster develops with time.

#4 Memphis Grizzlies (Average age - 24 years)

2021 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot

Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, De'Anthony Melton, Xavier Tillman Sr. and Ziaire Williams are part of the exciting young core the Memphis Grizzlies possess.

Ja Morant has already shown his mettle as the leading point guard, while Jaren Jackson Jr. is a utility man who personifies the modern stretch five.

Check out the best of Desmond Bane from NBA Summer League #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/jLjq1yMkUF — NBA Africa (@NBA_Africa) August 27, 2021

Desmond Bane, Xavier Tillman and De'Anthony Melton have shown promising signs, while Ziaire Williams is a project player who could develop into an NBA starters oon.

