50 Anthony Davis-inspired Fantasy Basketball Names to try for 2023-24 NBA season

Anthony Davis is poised for a big NBA fantasy basketball season. He should be the main focus and highest scorer on a reloaded LA Lakers team. LeBron James figures to take a bit of a step back in his 21st year, and the Lakers will need Davis to step up.
Davis is a late first or second-round projected player. He should be ready to overachieve and surpass projections. If you draft Anthony Davis, you can also use his name for some solid NBA fantasy basketball team names.
Davis, aka The Brow, has plenty of nickname puns that can be used for your team. Here are 50 solid choices if you draft Davis and cannot think of your own:
- 1 Brow Shakalaka
- 2 The Power of Brow
- 3 Sprained Ankle God
- 4 Anthony Davis Is Headed To The Locker Room
- 5 Do You Even Lift Brow?
- 6 Iblockalypse Brow
- 7 Day to Davis
- 8 Brow Gasol
- 9 Muscle Soreness God
- 10 LeBrow Javis
- 11 Brow Beaters
- 12 The Brow
- 13 The Davis Alliance
- 14 Brow to the King
- 15 Brow Chicka Wow Wow
- 16 Davistated
- 17 Clear Browser History
- 18 National Brow Association
- 19 Brow Chicka Brow Brow
- 20 Unibrows Anonymous
- 21 Bow to The Brow
- 22 Photoshop Browsette
- 23 Browser
- 24 A.D.
- 25 IBrows
- 26 Brow Nosers
- 27 What Can Brow Do For You?
- 28 The UniBlocker
- 29 Blocks Anonymous
- 30 No Pluck Zone
- 31 Brows Before Hoes
- 32 Having A Brow
- 33 Ducks In A Brow
- 34 Zup Brow
- 35 I Thought We Were Up
- 36 Brow And Tell
- 37 Brow Don't Tell
- 38 Beg Brow Or Steal
- 39 Brow Now Brown Cow
- 40 Now Brown Brow
- 41 Ze Dong
- 42 Kung Brow Chicken
- 43 Browlers
- 44 Browling For Dollars
- 45 How Brow Brown Cow
- 46 Block In The Name Brow
- 47 Raging Brow
- 48 Anthony Day To Davis
- 49 Brow Beaten
- 50 Brow Of Silence
Anthony Davis NBA fantasy basketball projections
Anthony Davis is a solid second-round pick or late first-round choice. He can help out in multiple categories as an efficient scorer. He is also a great defender who should grab plenty of boards and record blocks. Davis also adds the ability to hit 3-pointers as a center or big power forward.
CBS Sports projects Davis to average 39.7 fantasy points per game this season in standard scoring. That would be a bit of a dropoff from last season when he put up 44.6 per game. The drop may be due to the Lakers adding more pieces.
LA added more bigs to back up and supplement Davis. Christian Woods, Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes may spell Davis for longer spurts during the regular season as LA expands their rotation.
Davis should still put up huge numbers. If LA wants to be in the top tier of contenders, they need an MVP-like season from Davis. That could also mean a huge fantasy season.
