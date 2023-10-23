50 Anthony Davis-inspired Fantasy Basketball Names to try for 2023-24 NBA season

Anthony Davis is poised for a big NBA fantasy basketball season. He should be the main focus and highest scorer on a reloaded LA Lakers team. LeBron James figures to take a bit of a step back in his 21st year, and the Lakers will need Davis to step up.

Davis is a late first or second-round projected player. He should be ready to overachieve and surpass projections. If you draft Anthony Davis, you can also use his name for some solid NBA fantasy basketball team names.

Davis, aka The Brow, has plenty of nickname puns that can be used for your team. Here are 50 solid choices if you draft Davis and cannot think of your own:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

1 Brow Shakalaka

2 The Power of Brow

3 Sprained Ankle God

4 Anthony Davis Is Headed To The Locker Room

5 Do You Even Lift Brow?

6 Iblockalypse Brow

7 Day to Davis

8 Brow Gasol

9 Muscle Soreness God

10 LeBrow Javis

11 Brow Beaters

12 The Brow

13 The Davis Alliance

14 Brow to the King

15 Brow Chicka Wow Wow

16 Davistated

17 Clear Browser History

18 National Brow Association

19 Brow Chicka Brow Brow

20 Unibrows Anonymous

21 Bow to The Brow

22 Photoshop Browsette

23 Browser

24 A.D.

25 IBrows

26 Brow Nosers

27 What Can Brow Do For You?

28 The UniBlocker

29 Blocks Anonymous

30 No Pluck Zone

31 Brows Before Hoes

32 Having A Brow

33 Ducks In A Brow

34 Zup Brow

35 I Thought We Were Up

36 Brow And Tell

37 Brow Don't Tell

38 Beg Brow Or Steal

39 Brow Now Brown Cow

40 Now Brown Brow

41 Ze Dong

42 Kung Brow Chicken

43 Browlers

44 Browling For Dollars

45 How Brow Brown Cow

46 Block In The Name Brow

47 Raging Brow

48 Anthony Day To Davis

49 Brow Beaten

50 Brow Of Silence

Anthony Davis NBA fantasy basketball projections

Anthony Davis is a solid second-round pick or late first-round choice. He can help out in multiple categories as an efficient scorer. He is also a great defender who should grab plenty of boards and record blocks. Davis also adds the ability to hit 3-pointers as a center or big power forward.

CBS Sports projects Davis to average 39.7 fantasy points per game this season in standard scoring. That would be a bit of a dropoff from last season when he put up 44.6 per game. The drop may be due to the Lakers adding more pieces.

LA added more bigs to back up and supplement Davis. Christian Woods, Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes may spell Davis for longer spurts during the regular season as LA expands their rotation.

Davis should still put up huge numbers. If LA wants to be in the top tier of contenders, they need an MVP-like season from Davis. That could also mean a huge fantasy season.