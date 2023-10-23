50 Nikola Jokic-inspired Fantasy Basketball names to try for 2023-24 NBA season

Basketball
By Yiannis Bouranis
Modified Oct 23, 2023 13:06 GMT
Bulls Nuggets Basketball
Nikola Jokic in a Nuggets vs Bulls 2023 preseason game

Nikola Jokic led the Denver Nuggets to their first-ever NBA championship in June and is now preparing for a title-defending year. The two-time NBA MVP and Finals MVP and the Nuggets will host the LA Lakers on Tuesday night's opener and will get their championship rings pregame.

Jokic is coming off another MVP season with averages of 24.5 ppg, 11.8 rpg and 9.8 apg in 69 games, on 63.2 percent from the field, 38.3 from three and 82.2 percent from the free-throw line.

The Serbian big man should be in the MVP conversation for another season, as the Nuggets want to stay healthy and do their best to fight for the repeat.

50 Nikola Jokic-inspired Fantasy Basketball names to try for the 2023-24 NBA season

At the same time, Nikola Jokic should be considered among the best players in the draft and a top pick for fantasy players. Sports Feel Good Stories went a step further and posted an article with the fantasy teams that have been named after the Nuggets superstar.

  1. Joker's Wild
  2. You Got Serbed
  3. Just In The Nikola Time
  4. Nikola At Night
  5. Jok Jok Rabbit
  6. Old Saint Nikola
  7. Ain't No Jokic
  8. Joker, Smoker, Mile-High Toker
  9. Fear The Joker
  10. The Jokic On You
  11. Mile-High Sigh
  12. My Team is a Jokic
  13. Tell Me A Jokic
  14. The Serbian Slayer
  15. Nickelodeon
  16. Full Metal Jokic
  17. Nikola Cough Drops
  18. MVP Squared
  19. Shock Jokics
  20. Jokic Around and Found Out
  21. Nik Rolled
  22. Crack A Jokic
  23. Jokic Aside
  24. Life Jokic
  25. A Running Jokic
  26. Inside Jokic
  27. Impractical Joker
  28. Play A Jokic
  29. Joker Folie A deux
  30. The Denver Omlette
  31. Nik On Somebody
  32. Joke a Hole In
  33. Nik Something Up
  34. A Practical Jokic
  35. Nik-Up Artist
  36. Jok The Bear
  37. Nik-Knack
  38. Nik-and-Roll
  39. First Round Draft Nik
  40. Return of the Joker
  41. Joker
  42. Saint Nik
  43. Big Honey
  44. Horse Master
  45. White Shaq
  46. Blockic
  47. The Vanilla Killa
  48. The Slovic Comic
  49. His Groundness
  50. Vanilla Soft Serb

Nikola Jokic Fantasy Projection for the 2023-24 season

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are preparing for a challenging season, where they want to defend their title and repeat. The franchise will rely on the elite play of the Serbian big man and fellow superstar guard Jamal Murray to go all the way for a second straight year.

Per Basketball Reference, Jokic is projected to average 26.8 ppg, 12.9 rpg, 9.4 apg and 1.4 apg this year.

Regarding his fantasy numbers, he averaged 54.3 fantasy points for a total of 3,750 in 69 games last year. His projection for the 2023-24 season is 53.9 fantasy points for a total of 4,133 points in 77 games.

