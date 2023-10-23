50 Nikola Jokic-inspired Fantasy Basketball names to try for 2023-24 NBA season

Nikola Jokic led the Denver Nuggets to their first-ever NBA championship in June and is now preparing for a title-defending year. The two-time NBA MVP and Finals MVP and the Nuggets will host the LA Lakers on Tuesday night's opener and will get their championship rings pregame.

Jokic is coming off another MVP season with averages of 24.5 ppg, 11.8 rpg and 9.8 apg in 69 games, on 63.2 percent from the field, 38.3 from three and 82.2 percent from the free-throw line.

The Serbian big man should be in the MVP conversation for another season, as the Nuggets want to stay healthy and do their best to fight for the repeat.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

50 Nikola Jokic-inspired Fantasy Basketball names to try for the 2023-24 NBA season

At the same time, Nikola Jokic should be considered among the best players in the draft and a top pick for fantasy players. Sports Feel Good Stories went a step further and posted an article with the fantasy teams that have been named after the Nuggets superstar.

Joker's Wild You Got Serbed Just In The Nikola Time Nikola At Night Jok Jok Rabbit Old Saint Nikola Ain't No Jokic Joker, Smoker, Mile-High Toker Fear The Joker The Jokic On You Mile-High Sigh My Team is a Jokic Tell Me A Jokic The Serbian Slayer Nickelodeon Full Metal Jokic Nikola Cough Drops MVP Squared Shock Jokics Jokic Around and Found Out Nik Rolled Crack A Jokic Jokic Aside Life Jokic A Running Jokic Inside Jokic Impractical Joker Play A Jokic Joker Folie A deux The Denver Omlette Nik On Somebody Joke a Hole In Nik Something Up A Practical Jokic Nik-Up Artist Jok The Bear Nik-Knack Nik-and-Roll First Round Draft Nik Return of the Joker Joker Saint Nik Big Honey Horse Master White Shaq Blockic The Vanilla Killa The Slovic Comic His Groundness Vanilla Soft Serb

Nikola Jokic Fantasy Projection for the 2023-24 season

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are preparing for a challenging season, where they want to defend their title and repeat. The franchise will rely on the elite play of the Serbian big man and fellow superstar guard Jamal Murray to go all the way for a second straight year.

Per Basketball Reference, Jokic is projected to average 26.8 ppg, 12.9 rpg, 9.4 apg and 1.4 apg this year.

Regarding his fantasy numbers, he averaged 54.3 fantasy points for a total of 3,750 in 69 games last year. His projection for the 2023-24 season is 53.9 fantasy points for a total of 4,133 points in 77 games.