LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

The LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets are scheduled to play their final preseason game on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Clippers and Nuggets last played against each other on Tuesday in the same venue, with the Clippers getting the 116-103 win.

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook all suited up for the Clippers, while the Nuggets were without their best players. The defending champions sat out their regular starting five of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr.

George led the way for the Clippers with 23 points and five rebounds in 18 minutes. Leonard, who looks healthy heading into the season, played his third straight postseason game and had seven points in 17 minutes. Hunter Tyson had 19 points and four rebounds for the Nuggets.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: "Daryl Morey went MIA on him" - Stephen A. Smith hints that Sixers GM lied to James Harden amid drama

Game Details

Teams: LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets

Date & Time: Oct. 19, 2023; 10 p.m. EST

Venue: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Clippers vs Nuggets game preview and injury report

The LA Clippers will enter their last preseason game with a record of 2-1. The Clippers split their first two contests with the Utah Jazz before beating the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night at home.

Meanwhile, the defending champs are 2-2 in the preseason heading into Thursday's game. They beat the Phoenix Suns in their first game before trading wins with Chicago Bulls in their next two games. They will try to even it up with the Clippers despite being just a preseason contest.

If the trend for the Clippers continues, all the starters could get minutes on Thursday despite playing in all of their first three games. On the other hand, the Nuggets are likely to use their regular starters and play them in limited minutes. The season is less than a week away, so it's also understandable if any of the top stars get rested.

Also Read: "Signature shoe coming" - LeBron James predicts big things for 'sis' A'ja Wilson after winning 2023 WNBA Finals MVP, second championship

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets odds and prediction

Moneyline: Clippers (+110) vs Nuggets (-130)

Spread: Clippers +2 (-109) vs Nuggets -2 (-111)

Total (O/U): Clippers (u226.5) vs Nuggets (o226.5)

The Denver Nuggets are the slight favorites to get the win over the LA Clippers. The likely outcome for Thursday's game is a win for the Nuggets, especially if their starters see minutes and the Clippers finally rest their best players.

LA Clippers roster

Jordan Miller

Kobe Brown

Bryson Williams

Russell Westbrook

Kawhi Leonard

Brandon Boston Jr.

Bones Hyland

Kenyon Martin Jr.

Amir Coffey

Marcus Morris

Joshua Primo

Paul George

Terance Mann

Xavier Moon

Robert Covington

Norman Powell

Moussa Diabate

Nate Darling

Nicolas Batum

Ivica Zubac

Mason Plumlee

Denver Nuggets roster

Hunter Tyson

Julian Strawther

Jalen Pickett

Bryce Willis

Christian Braun

Justin Holiday

Michael Porter Jr.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

DeAndre Jordan

Reggie Jackson

Braxton Key

Peyton Watson

Nikola Jokic

Collin Gillespie

Zeke Nnaji

Jamal Murray

Vlatko Cancar

Jay Huff

Aaron Gordon

Also Read: "Breanna Stewart turned into 2016 Finals Steph" - Fans react to Las Vegas Aces winning back-to-back WNBA championships