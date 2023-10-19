"Daryl Morey went MIA on him": Stephen A. Smith hints that Sixers GM lied to James Harden amid drama

Stephen A. Smith shared some information he got from his sources regarding the drama involving James Harden, Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers. Smith previously went off on Harden for putting the Sixers in a difficult situation, but it seems like the eccentric analyst is close to changing his tune.

In a recent episode of "The Stephen A. Smith Show," Smith received valuable knowledge about the Harden-Morey drama in Philly. His sources told him that Sixers general manager lied to the former MVP despite all the things they went through in Houston.

"Daryl Morey went MIA on him, according to sources," Smith said. "I have not spoken to Daryl Morey. I haven't had the opportunity to ask him if it is true or not, but I will today. If that is the truth, then James Harden has every right to be livid! Livid!"

James Harden and Daryl Morey have been through it all during their time together with the Houston Rockets. Harden and Morey were very tight, but things changed this offseason. The 34-year-old star claimed last month that Morey lied to him and that he doesn't trust him anymore.

Stephen A. Smith's sources seem to have confirmed Harden's claims, but Morey's side has not been revealed yet. If Morey indeed promised the former MVP about giving him max money or trading him to a new team, the Sixers GM's reputation might take a hit.

The only problem for Harden, who still wants to get traded to the LA Clippers, is that he cannot start a holdout. The new CBA rules won't allow him to miss games without proper reason.

If he breaks the new rule, the Sixers will have control over his rights next summer and could prevent him from joining a new franchise.

James Harden skips Sixers practice ahead of team's final preseason game

The Philadelphia 76ers will have their final preseason game on Friday against the Atlanta Hawks. The Sixers had practice on Tuesday and Wednesday, but James Harden was not present. He was reportedly in Houston and has not been with the team since Sunday.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, the Sixers are going to wait for Harden to explain his actions before handing out a potential punishment. He was planning on playing the team's final preseason game, but that's likely out the window now.

Sixers coach Nick Nurse has no time for drama. He told reporters on Wednesday that he will have his team ready with or without Harden on Friday.

"If he's here, we go," Nurse said. " If he's not here, we go. ... I'm still going on what he said the last time I talked him. That he was going to ramp up and get ready to play Friday. We'll see how it goes."

