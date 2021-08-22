6 keys to the LA Lakers' title hopes in the 2021-22 NBA season

The LA Lakers are a storied franchise dating back to the origins of the NBA. Having developed a fanbase moving from Minneapolis to Los Angeles, the franchise has seen its fair share of glory. They are tied with the Boston Celtics for the most championships in NBA history (17).

Having won their most recent NBA Championship in the 2019-20 season led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers entered the last campaign looking to repeat the success they had the previous season. But with player injuries and a host of other problems on the court, the Lakers came up short in the first round of the playoffs, losing to the Phoenix Suns in six games.

To make up for their performance in the postseason, the LA Lakers made some impressive moves by first trading for a triple-double machine in Russell Westbrook and then signing an elite scorer in Carmelo Anthony. Melo had an impressive season as a role player with the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2020-21 season. These are just two of the many valuable pieces the Purple and Gold acquired.

Eager to bounce back from their early playoff exit last season, here are six keys that will determine the success of the LA Lakers' championship campaign in the 2021-22 season.

#1 Anthony Davis' dominance

AD in action against the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 NBA Playoffs

Anthony Davis is currently one of the best big men in the league. Having shown his dominant play in the NBA bubble, there were high expectations of Davis coming into the new season as the team showed aspirations for another ring.

For the majority of the regular season, Davis faced issues with establishing himself in the post and had a less than impressive record from the free-throw line, shooting just 73.8% from the charity stripe. He also played in only 36 regular-season games for the LA Lakers due to a calf injury. A subsequent groin injury reduced his impact in the playoffs.

Anthony Davis needs to remain healthy in order to play to his potential. He signed a five-year, $190 million extension with the LA Lakers in December 2020 making him the potential face of the franchise after the end of the LeBron era. Establishing himself as one of the best bigs in the West is going to be very essential to the Lakers' success going forward.

#2 LA Lakers need their veterans to perform their role

Carmelo Anthony is set to join hands with LeBron James for the first time in his career

The LA Lakers have one of the oldest squads in the NBA going into the 2021-22 season. This, however, is not necessarily a disadvantage. With players such as Trevor Ariza, Dwight Howard, Kendrick Nunn and Talen Horton-Tucker, the Lakers roster is full of players who have either won an NBA title or have been to the finals before. The team is full of veterans who are battle-hardened.

The postseason is a completely different ball game compared to the regular season. If experience counts for anything as wisdom, the LA Lakers are brimming with it. They just need to ensure that the veterans on their roster buy into the project and don't let individual egos come into play.

#3 Defense will again be key for the LA Lakers

LA Lakers head coach Frank Vogel

A huge part of the LA Lakers' success can be credited to their defense. With a defensive-minded head coach such as Frank Vogel, the team featured some of the most suffocating defensive sets in the NBA during their championship run in the 2019-20 season. A team with great defense wins championships and that will always be the key to a successful postseason.

With the addition of Kent Bazemore and Trevor Ariza, the LA Lakers have bolstered their defensive ranks to some extent at the perimeter. While Marc Gasol may not be the defensive player he used to be, Davis continues to be a great interior presence. Dwight Howard's return also provides an additional degree of rim protection.

