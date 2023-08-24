6 Lakers legends who had their statues built before Kobe Bryant

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Los Angeles Lakers organization will be showcasing a bronze statue in celebration of the late Kobe Bryant on February 8, 2024.

This announcement comes a day after the celebration of Kobe Bryant's birthday yesterday, as the statue will be displayed outside of Crypto.com Arena.

The late Kobe Bryant, nicknamed "The Black Mamba," is famous for his 20-season tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers.

During his time with the Purple and Gold, Bryant had a career average of 25.0 points per game (44.7% shooting, including 32.9% from 3-point range), 5.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists.

Regarded as one of the greatest shooting guards of all time next to the great Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant was able to carve up a name for himself in the NBA. He was able to win five championships with the Lakers, two Finals MVP awards, and one regular season MVP award.

In his career, Kobe Bryant made the First Team All-NBA 11 times and the All-Defensive First Team nine times.

The Six Lakers Legends who had their statues built before Kobe Bryant

6) Chick Hearn

The beloved Lakers sportscaster worked with the organization for 42 years and had his bronze statue unveiled in 2010 outside the Crypto Arena. He started broadcasting play-by-plays in Lakers' games on November 21, 1965, and lasted until December 16, 2001.

Hearn has an impressive track record of 3,338 games called for the Lakers team. He was also the first broadcaster to be included in the 2003 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Chick Hearn's other accolades include winning the Gowdy Award in 1991 and having his name included in the 1995 American Sportscasters Hall of Fame and the 1997 National Sportswriters and Sportscasters Hall of Fame.

5) Elgin Baylor

Elgin Baylor had his statue unveiled in 2018 in celebration of his 14-season career with the Lakers. In his 14 seasons with the organization, Baylor averaged 27.4 ppg (43.1% shooting) and 13.5 rpg.

In his career, Elgin Baylor is an 11-time All-Star who won the Rookie of the Year Award in 1959 and won an NBA championship with the team in 1972. Baylor has also been named to the First Team All-NBA 10 times in his career.

4) Jerry West

Nicknamed "The Logo," Jerry West is among the Lakers greats, as his statue was unveiled in 2011. West played 14 seasons with the Purple and Gold and averaged 27.0 ppg (47.4% shooting), 6.7 apg, and 5.8 rpg.

The 14-time All-Star won an NBA championship with the Lakers in 1972 and an NBA Finals MVP award in 1969. West also secured the NBA Scoring Champion Award (1970) and was the league's assist leader (1972).

In his career, Jerry West made First Team All-NBA 10 times, Second Team All-NBA twice, and All-Defensive First Team four times.

3) Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Famous for his patent sky-hook move, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had his Lakers statue unveiled in 2012. Abdul-Jabbar played in 14 seasons with the Lakers and averaged 22.1 ppg (56.7% shooting) and 9.4 rpg.

He was a 19-time All-Star and won five championships with the Los Angeles Lakers. The big man also won two Finals MVP awards and six regular season MVP awards.

In his career, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has made the First Team All-NBA ten times, Second Team All-NBA five times and the All-Defensive First Team five times.

2) Shaquille O'Neal

Recognized as one of the most dominant NBA centers of all time, Shaquille O'Neal's statue was unveiled in 2017. In the eight seasons he played for the Lakers, the big man averaged 27.0 ppg (57.5% shooting) and 11.8 rpg.

O'Neal won three championships with the Lakers, three Finals MVP awards, and one regular season MVP award. He has also been a 14-time All-Star in his career.

Additionally, Shaquille O'Neal made the First Team All-NBA eight times and All-Defensive Second Team three times.

1) Magic Johnson

Regarded as one of the greatest point guards of all time, Magic Johnson had his statue unveiled in 2004. In the 13 seasons he played with the Lakers, he averaged 19.5 ppg (52.0% shooting, including 30.3% from 3-point range), 11.2 apg and 7.2 rpg.

In his career, Johnson is a five-time champion, with three Finals MVP awards and three regular season MVP awards to his name.

He is also a 12-time All-Star who made First Team All-NBA nine times and was even a four-time assists leader in the league.

The Lakers organization has an incredible history, consisting of iconic NBA players and individuals left and right. The unfortunate passing of Kobe Bryant happened unexpectedly, with the rest of the NBA community still commemorating the time he spent on this earth.

Lined up against some of the greats to have ever worn a Lakers jersey, Kobe Bryant stands tall and confident with the rest of them for all the accolades and feats he has accomplished.

Be that as it may, the upcoming unveiling of his statue marks another momentous and historic moment, not just for the Los Angeles Lakers, but for the entire basketball community.

