6 NBA games where James Harden scored 50 points and his team still lost

James Harden has established himself as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, and the shooting guard is certain to get inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame.

It can be argued that Harden is the best offensive talent of the last decade, and there have been plenty of occasions where he has bailed out his team.

In this article, we take a look at six NBA games where James Harden scored 50 points but still could not carry his side past the finish line.

6 occasions where James Harden's teams lost despite him scoring 50 points

James Harden is a brilliant scorer who has put up more than 50 points on multiple occasions in the NBA. However, basketball is a team sport, and there have been six instances where Harden could not carry his team to a win despite dropping 50 points.

#6 - Houston Rockets vs San Antonio Spurs, 2019

James Harden in action for the Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs played out an epic battle back in 2019, which ended in favor of Gregg Popovich's side.

The Spurs won 133-135, but it was James Harden who stole the headlines, scoring 50 points. However, Harden's poor efficiency from the field was a major reason why the Rockets lost that game. He shot 29% from the field.

#5 - LA Clippers vs Houston Rockets, 2017

James Harden with the Houston Rockets

James Harden went supernova against the LA Clippers in 2017, scoring 51 points in a 128-118 losing effort. The shooting guard was exceptional throughout the game, but the Clippers won the game with ease, riding on Austin Rivers' 36-point game.

Harden was ridiculously efficient in the game, shooting a 64-42-93 split against the Clippers.

StatMuse @statmuse This season, James Harden has more 50-point games than games with less than 25 points. 🤯 This season, James Harden has more 50-point games than games with less than 25 points. 🤯 https://t.co/hAMdGq0urr

#4 - LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets, 2017

Houston Rockets v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game Six

The young LA Lakers put on a show against a contending Houston Rockets side in 2017, inflicting a loss upon them by a scoreline of 122-116. Kyle Kuzma impressed with 38 points, but James Harden was the actual star of the night.

The 'Beard' scored 51 points and dished out 9 assists. He also shot 55% from the field and 66% from downtown.

James Harden @JHarden13 Year 13 you already know what I’m on! Year 13 you already know what I’m on! https://t.co/AcjHTpEmTt

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh