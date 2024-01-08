6 NBA players to rack up 100 blocks in first 35 games ft. Victor Wembanyama & more

Victor Wembanyama has entered elite NBA company following his Sunday outing against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite the 117-115 loss, the Spurs center's fourth block resulted in 100 blocks in total over his first 35 games this season.

Not many rookies can accomplish that feat, especially considering he just turned 20 last Thursday.

Wembanyama's 100th block happened in the fourth quarter of the Sunday game with 1:17 minutes remaining. It was also a timely block, as the Spurs were in the middle of a 4-0 run to bring the Cavaliers' lead to just two points.

The emphatic block sent Jarrett Allen's shot attempt back, leading to a transition 3-pointer from Keldon Johnson.

It was a sensational defensive effort from the Spurs rookie, highlighting his impact as a promising young two-way player. Let's look at the six NBA players who racked up 100 blocks in the first 35 games.

6 NBA players who racked up 100 blocks in first 35 games

#6. Terry Tyler (1978-79)

Terry Tyler

Starting at sixth on the list is Terry Tyler, who was the 23rd pick in the 1978 NBA draft. He recorded his 100th block during his 1978-79 season with the Detroit Pistons. He played 11 seasons in the league, averaging 10.2 points (48.4% shooting) and 1.5 blocks per game.

#5. Manute Bol (1985-86)

Manute Bol

Moving to fifth on the list is Manute Bol, the 31st pick of the Washington Wizards in the 1985 NBA draft. Bol had his 100th block during the 1985-86 season. He played 12 seasons and averaged 2.6 ppg (40.7% shooting) with 3.3 bpg.

#4. Shaquille O'Neal (1992-93)

Shaquille O'Neal

Listed at number three is Shaquille O'Neal. The legendary big man cemented his place as one of the greatest centers in the league with a stacked basketball resume. During his rookie season with the Orlando Magic, he had his 100th block, adding an impressive feat to his legacy.

He played 20 seasons in the league and averaged 23.7 ppg (58.2% shooting) with 2.3 bpg.

#3. Alonzo Mourning (1992-93)

Alonzo Mourning

Moving to number three on the list is Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning. He had his 100th block in his rookie year with the Charlotte Hornets. He then played 16 seasons in the NBA, putting up 17.1 ppg (52.7% shooting) and 2.8 bpg.

#2. Shawn Bradley (1993-94)

Shawn Bradley

Listed second on the list is Shawn Bradley, who is best known for his time playing for the Dallas Mavericks. He achieved his 100th block during the 1993-94 season. Bradley lasted 14 seasons in the NBA and averaged 8.1 ppg (45.7% shooting) with 2.5 bpg.

#1. Victor Wembanyama (2023-24)

Victor Wembanyama

Lastly, Victor Wembanyama is the latest player to join this impressive cast of basketball athletes. The rookie has already made a seamless transition from his days playing in France to the NBA. One thing's for certain: the Spurs center is just starting, and he already looks impressive.

This season, the 2023 No.1 pick is putting up 19.3 ppg (44.9% shooting, including 29.1% from 3-point range) and 3.3 bpg.