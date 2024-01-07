6 NBA players who could retire after 2023-24 Season

The age at which NBA players can remain effective appears to be increasing steadily as technology and sports medicine continue to advance. However, Father Time remains undefeated and there will come a time when everyone's favorite basketball superstars will have to hang up their sneakers.

Last season, we saw the likes of Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem and the NBA's ninth all-time leader in points, Carmelo Anthony, retire. At the end of this year, we are sure to see more athletes leave professional basketball behind. Here are six players who could officially retire by the end of this season.

6 NBA players who could retire at the end of this season

#1 Taj Gibson (38 years old)

Anyone who followed the Chicago Bulls during the peak of Derrick Rose's career is also sure to remember big man Taj Gibson. He was a sparkplug off the bench who would also do the dirty work in the interior.

Since then, Gibson has become one of the most sought-after journeymen in the league but his production has started to wind down. This year, he is back as a member of the New York Knicks but has so far only appeared in 10 games. He has only scored 14 points and grabbed 18 rebounds this year and with the steady decline in his production, could retire by season's end.

#2 Kyle Lowry (37 years old)

Kyle Lowry is one of the most reliable point guards in the recent decade, earning six All-Star nods and one NBA championship. He has been a great leader on the court who has affected winning with his talents and was able to make other NBA players around him better.

He is still a reliable floor general but he won't be able to maintain this type of production forever. His numbers this season reflect his age and while they are still good enough to be a starter in the league, it might be time for him to call it quits at the end of the season.

#3 Garrett Temple (37 years old)

Garrett Temple was able to carve out a decent NBA career for himself despite going undrafted in 2009. He was one of the NBA players who was never an All-Star but ended up becoming one of the more prominent journeymen, playing for 11 different franchises as well as several G-league teams.

What allowed Temple to remain in the league was his ability to score off the bench but his numbers have dipped significantly this season. He has only appeared in six games for the Toronto Raptors and has scored a total of 11 points. It appears he is no longer capable of the kind of scoring he once did, so it might be the right time for him to retire.

#4 PJ Tucker (38 years old)

PJ Tucker is one of the league's premier 3-and-D guys. He brings the kind of talent and energy that is needed by a championship team, something he proved when he played an instrumental role during the Milwaukee Bucks' championship run in 2021.

This season, Tucker has barely seen action on the court. While some of that can be attributed to the fact that he is on a loaded LA Clippers squad, another factor for it is his age and his declining production. Considering his age, PJ Tucker could be among the NBA players who would retire at the end of the season.

#5 Chris Paul (38 years old)

Chris Paul is one of the smartest NBA players not only currently but of all time. He has one of the most decorated careers and is easily considered as one of the best point guards to ever set foot on an NBA court.

However, his age is catching up as his scoring averages have dropped below double digits for the first time in his 19-year career. CP3 could officially walk away from basketball at the end of this year with all his awards and accolades. If the Golden State Warriors don't win the title, he will go down in history as one of the greatest players who never won a championship.

#6 LeBron James

Among all active NBA players, none are as polarizing as LeBron James. There are many arguments to be had regarding his 21-year career. Regardless of how one views LeBron, one cannot simply ignore all the championships, MVPs and other accolades that he has earned.

LeBron has one of the most decorated careers of all time and he could continue to add to his growing list of accomplishments. Furthermore, he might wait for his two sons to enter the league so he could play with them before hanging up his sneakers. Or, he could walk away once the season ends and move on to his next chapter.