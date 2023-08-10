Top 10 players with most ejections in NBA history ft. Shaquille O'Neal, Rasheed Wallace & more

When looking at players with most ejections in NBA, there are some surprising names on the list. In addition, there are several names that many would expect to be on the list who aren't.

For example, the man behind the Malice At The Palace, Ron Artest, doesn't crack the top 10 despite his infamous on-court incidents throughout his career. On the other hand, there are players who have been ejected a number of times that fans seem to forget about.

Let's take a look at the top 10 players with most ejections in NBA history.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 10 players with most ejections in NBA history

Reggie Miller

(Tie), Reggie Miller: 12 ejections

Reggie Miller racked up 12 ejections and notably took part in more than a few scuffles as well. His ejection total ties him with some notable names, specifically the next man on this list.

Dennis Rodman

(Tie), Dennis Rodman: 12 ejections

Not everyone can get ejected and still receive a standing ovation from fans, but then again, no other player is quite like Dennis Rodman. In fact, Rodman holds the unique distinction of having been ejected while sitting on the bench.

Kenyon Martin

(Tie), Kenyon Martin: 12 ejections

Although K-Mart may not have earned his infamous "phantom elbow" ejection, his 12 ejections were enough to land him on the list of the players with most ejections in NBA history. Of course, while Martin may not have earned the one ejection, the remainder stand as generally accepted.

Matt Barnes

Matt Barnes: 13 ejections

Matt Barnes' 13 ejections land him on the list of players with most ejections in NBA history, but there's one thing that makes him stand out from the rest. No other player on the list has ever been ejected from the stands while watching their son's youth basketball game.

DeMarcus Cousins

(Tie), DeMarcus Cousins: 14 ejections

DeMarcus Cousins joins Dennis Rodman as being one of the few players to ever get ejected from the bench. That, in addition to 13 other ejections lands him on the list of players with most ejections in NBA history.

Shquille O'Neal

(Tie) Shaquille O'Neal: 14 ejections

Shaquille O'Neal was ejected for his fair share of incidents, scuffles and arguments during his historic career. Although he shed the reputation as a bully as a young man, Big Diesel had quite the reputation on court.

Charles Barkley

(Tie) Charles Barkley: 16 ejections

Charles Barkley was involved in more than one heated scuffle during his heyday. From his infamous brawl with Bill Laimbeer in 1990 to his reputation for arguing with referees, the "Round Mound of Rebound" certainly earned his 16 ejections.

Anthony Mason

(Tie) Anthony Mason: 16 ejections

Anthony Mason racked up 16 ejections, earning him a spot on the list of players with most ejections in NBA history. As a member of the 1993-94 New York Knicks, who reached the NBA Finals, Mason built a reputation around the league.

Draymond Green

(Tie) Draymond Green: 17 ejections

Draymond Green holds a unique spot on this list, because he's the only player who could continue to earn ejections. With 17 ejections, he could move into the second-place spot for most ejections this season with just one more.

Dwight Howard

(Tie) Dwight Howard: 17 ejections

While Dwight Howard is still an active player, unless he re-signs with the NBA, he'll likely find himself bumped down to third place thanks to Draymond Green. Howard earned a reputation as a fan favorite, but that didn't keep him off the list of players with most ejections in NBA history.

Rasheed Wallace

Rasheed Wallace: 29 ejections

When looking at players with the most ejections, one man stands alone: Rasheed Wallace. He racked up a whopping 29 ejections, setting a record that could stand the test of time.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)