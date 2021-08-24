6 NBA players who own a stake in sports franchises

NBA players are global icons. Not only do they exert influence on their own game, but also across other sports by virtue of being owners and stakeholders in other franchises.

Be it football, baseball or an NBA team itself, NBA players are never too far away from sport. So here’s a quick run-through of some current and former NBA players who own a stake in some of the sports franchises in the world.

#1 Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokoumpo is on a roll. Not only did he win the Finals MVP while delivering the Milwaukee Bucks their first NBA Championship in 50 years, but the Greek Freak has now also joined the ownership group of the Milwaukee Brewers, the American professional baseball team based in Wisconsin.

Antetokounmpo became the first new individual investor in the Brewers’ ownership group since 2005. Antetokounmpo took to Instagram a few days ago to announce his association with the Brewers, saying, “Now I just have to work on my swing!”

#2 Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson in a Dodgers uniform

The former Los Angeles Lakers star and five-time NBA champion, Earvin Magic Johnson, needs no introduction. Johnson is one of the big reasons why the NBA experienced a massive growth spurt in its fan following in the 1980s and early 1990s. He was a member of the fabled Dream Team, the nickname given to the 1992 US Men’s Olympic basketball team, and the main driving force behind the ‘Showtime Lakers’ right through the ’80s.

Johnson had hoped to recreate that same magic by becoming a part of the group that bought the baseball team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, in 2012. With the Dodgers winning the World Series in 2020, Johnson added another feather to his championship-studded cap.

#3 LeBron James

LeBron James has made some interesting investments off the court

Liverpool football fans will be happy to learn that LeBron James owns two percent of the English football club. More recently, James also joined Fenway Sports Group (FSG) as a partner, which gave him part-ownership of the Boston Red Sox.

Through this association, James now has a footprint in the game of basketball by virtue of playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, the game of soccer and baseball. What an amazing haul for The King!

Edited by Raunak J