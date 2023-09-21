6 NBA teams that need a veteran leader (Including the Brooklyn Nets)

The NBA is in good hands with emerging young superstars who could be the faces of the league a few years from now. Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Devin Booker, Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum and others should follow in the footsteps of LeBron James and Steph Curry. While upcoming stars are the focus of teams, a grizzled, savvy veteran remains a valuable piece.

The Golden State Warriors, LA Lakers, Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat are examples of teams with experienced leaders on the roster. Over the past years, they’ve been very successful in part due to the kind of reliable and steady presence on and off the court.

Some teams probably need veterans who can hold the locker room together and give them an old hand to count on during adversity. They may not see plenty of action on the floor, but their voice and leadership could be just as crucial for the team to succeed.

Here are a few NBA teams that could lean on an experienced leader next season

#6 Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets will go as far as Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Spencer Dinwiddie could carry them. They earned an automatic playoffs spot last season mainly because they had a decent start with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving still in the lineup.

Against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Nets looked overmatched in four games. Brooklyn might have been able to make the series more interesting if they had veteran leadership.

Dinwiddie is the senior citizen in this group and he’s only 30 years old. He has been in the league for nine years. Someone with more experience and better leadership than him could help this team compete for at least a play-in spot.

# 5 Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic is one of the most talented and interesting teams in the NBA. They are teeming with youth and potential. Coach Jamahl Mosley could also use a veteran leader for his youthful squad.

Joe Ingles and Gary Harris can provide a little bit of that old, reliable and veteran smarts. They may need some help in that department to help maximize a lineup that features Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Anthony Black and Wendell Carter Jr.

#4 Houston Rockets

New coach Ime Udoka wanted to add veteran players to one of the youngest teams in the NBA. He acquired Jeff Green, Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks. That may be enough, considering the Kevin Porter Jr. situation and the ages of the players on the Houston Rockets roster.

Green has 15 years of experience but nobody has more than eight. Boban Marjanovic, the soft-spoken big guy, and VanVleet have been in the league for eight and seven years, respectively.

Another old reliable might be someone Udoka could make use of next season.

#3 OKC Thunder

Victor Oladipo, who is expected to sit out next season following another brutal injury, is the most experienced player for the OKC Thunder. He has been in the league for 10 years. Next to him is Davis Bertans with seven and then Kenrich Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with five seasons each.

They added four rookies, including Chet Holmgren, to a lineup that was already one of the most youthful in the NBA. “SGA” leads by example and so does Josh Giddey but they’re still young. A veteran presence could greatly help this young but ultra-talented team.

#2 San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama will be on everybody’s radar when the next NBA season opens. Dubbed a generational talent, “Wemby” will be the focus of every San Antonio Spurs game.

Often overlooked on the Spurs’ roster is a veteran player who will be needed for such a young squad. Coach Gregg Popovich is as good as any leader but the players will also respond well to one of them.

The Spurs currently have Reggie Bullock and Doug McDermott as senior citizens. Bullock is a 10-year veteran while McDermott has been playing in the NBA for nine years. Another more experienced leader could help his team that is oozing with potential.

#1 Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have new majority owners and new players. Their most experienced player is Gordon Hayward who has been in the NBA for 13 years. Terry Rozier comes next with eight years of experience.

This team, after all their controversial troubles, badly needs a veteran leader who will hold them accountable. LaMelo Ball, their NBA superstar, might not be that player yet. The recent Kai Jones issues could hound this team as training camp starts.

Coach Steve Clifford could need another reliable hand to keep this group together.