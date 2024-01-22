6 players with most points without a free-throw attempt in NBA history

Typically when NBA stars deliver elite scoring performances, a considerable number of their points come at the free-throw line. However, occasionally players catch fire and light up opposing teams without attempting a single free throw.

Such was the case for Phoenix Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant on Sunday (Jan. 21, 2024) against the Indiana Pacers. The former MVP finished with a game-high 40 points on 18-for-25 (72.0%) shooting, including 4-for-7 (57.1%) from 3-point range without taking a free throw.

Following the Suns’ 117-110 victory, Durant attributed his success to the Pacers attempting to guard him one-on-one.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I felt like they played us straight up,” Durant said. “And when teams do that, we're going to be aggressive.”

Despite Durant’s masterful performance, it does not rank among the NBA’s all-time highest-scoring performances by a player without a free-throw attempt. Eleven other players have scored more than 40 points without shooting a single free throw, with six doing so while scoring at least 44 points.

On that note, below are the six players with the highest-scoring performances with zero free-throw attempts, per Stathead:

Highest-scoring performances by a player without a free-throw attempt in NBA history

#T3 Klay Thompson (44 points)

Golden State Warriors star shooting guard Klay Thompson

Golden State Warriors star shooting guard Klay Thompson is one of three players who have scored 44 points with no free-throw attempts. The four-time NBA champion did so on Jan. 21, 2019, when he shot 17-for-20 (85.0%) against the LA Lakers, including 10-for-11 (90.9%) from 3.

The blistering hot outing marked one of three career 40-plus-point scoring performances without a free-throw attempt for the five-time All-Star.

#T3 Wally Szczerbiak (44 points)

Former Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star wing Wally Szczerbiak

Former Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star wing Wally Szczerbiak also recorded 44 points without taking a free throw on April 13, 2003, against the Chicago Bulls.

The sharpshooter shot a hyper-efficient 19-for-26 (73.1%), including 6-for-7 (85.7%) from deep.

#T3 Alex English (44 points)

Denver Nuggets legend Alex English

The third player who scored 44 points with zero attempted free throws is Denver Nuggets legend Alex English. The eight-time All-Star did so on Mar. 3, 1984, against the Utah Jazz.

English shot a blazing 22-for-32 (68.8%) without attempting a single 3.

#T2 Hakeem Olajuwon (48 points)

Houston Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon

The first of two players who have dropped 48 points without taking a free throw is Houston Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon. The former MVP achieved the feat on Jan. 30, 1997, when he shot 24-for-40 (60.0%) against the Denver Nuggets.

Like English, Olajuwon did not take any 3s. However, he attempted the most field goals of any player on this list by a significant margin.

#T2 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (48 points)

Milwaukee Bucks legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Milwaukee Bucks legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also tallied 48 points without attempting a free throw. The six-time MVP did so on Jan. 25, 1973, when he shot an elite 24-for-32 (75.0%) against the Houston Rockets.

Notably, Abdul-Jabbar’s dominant performance took place before the NBA implemented the 3-point line.

#1 Jamal Murray (50 points)

Denver Nuggets star point guard Jamal Murray

The lone player in NBA history who has dropped 50 points without a free-throw attempt is Denver Nuggets star point guard Jamal Murray.

The NBA champion’s record-setting night came on Feb. 19, 2021, against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Murray shot a scorching 21-for-25 (84.0%), including 8-for-10 (80.0%) from deep.

Also Read: 5 NBA superstars who proved 'He's Him' after 41 games through 2023-24 season

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!