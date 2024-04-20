After an exciting and tight contest for the final spots in the 2023–24 NBA Playoffs, the playoff bracket is set, and games are starting soon. Among all the teams that have made it this far, here is a list of the strongest teams in the NBA Playoffs according to their performances in the 2023–24 regular season.

6 strongest teams in NBA Playoffs 2023–24

6) Dallas Mavericks

After an inconsistent start to the regular season, the Dallas Mavericks seem to have caught their stride towards the end. Led by scoring champion Luka Doncic, the Mavericks bolstered their lineup at the trade deadline with the acquisitions of Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington.

The additions seemed to really click with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, as the Mavericks won 16 of their last 20 regular-season games to clinch the fifth spot in the Western Conference.

5) LA Lakers

NBA fans know better than to rule out the Lakers, even though they secured their spot in the playoffs via the play-in tournament. Though the squad has been inconsistent this season under coach Darvin Ham, the LeBron James - Anthony Davis duo has proved that they can come through when called upon.

If D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura contribute and maintain consistency, the Lakers can be a serious contender in the West.

4) LA Clippers

Based on the star power on their roster, consisting of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, James Harden and Russell Westbrook, the Clippers boast a powerful arsenal to contest the title this year.

However, their post-season hangs with uncertainty due to the injury sustained by their star player, Kawhi Leonard. If Leonard can return to action soon, the Clippers will be a formidable force to be reckoned with in the playoffs.

3) Phoenix Suns

The Suns arguably have the most talented offensive trio comprising Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. Moreover, Jusuf Nurkic's strong rebounding presence and Grayson Allen's league-leading three-point shooting efficiency make the team a commendable force in the playoffs.

The Suns have a real shot at making the NBA Finals if they can remain healthy throughout the post-season.

2) Denver Nuggets

It won't be very surprising if the Nuggets go back-to-back to secure another NBA championship this season. The reigning champions have been dominant all season and have a healthy and solid team dynamic to repeat.

The Nuggets also swept the league's top group, the Boston Celtics, in their regular-season series. They almost missed out on the Western Conference's first seed, finishing the season in second place.

1) Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics had a dominant run in the regular season, with no other team even close to their record. With 64 wins in the season, they are favored to continue their regular-season success in the post-season as well.

They have one of the most balanced starting five in the league and this might be the year they redeem themselves of their past final losses and take home some hardware.

