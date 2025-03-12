6 teams to win 15 consecutive games multiple times in a single NBA regular season feat. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers dispatched the Brooklyn Nets 109-104 during Tuesday's home matchup, extending their NBA-best winning streak to a franchise record-tying 15 games. In doing so, they made league history, becoming the sixth team to win 15 or more consecutive games twice in a single regular season.

Cleveland achieved the feat despite star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (groin) taking the night off. Meanwhile, two of its top reserves, De'Andre Hunter (illness) and Ty Jerome (rest), were sidelined.

This has been a trend for the NBA's No. 1 offensive team (121.8 offensive rating). The Cavaliers have consistently overcome key players' absences to improve upon their league-best 55-10 record.

With 17 outings remaining, they have already clinched their first Central Division title since 2018, the last year they made the NBA Finals.

As Cleveland looks to prolong its victory spell during the campaign's stretch run, here are all the teams with multiple 15-game winning streaks in a season.

6 NBA teams with two 15-game winning streaks in a single season feat. Cavaliers

#6. 1946-47 Washington Capitols

The 1946-47 Washington Capitols were the first team to achieve two 15-game winning streaks in a campaign.

The Bob Feerick-led squad won a then-league-record 17 contests in a row from Nov. 16, 1946, to Jan. 1, 1947. Washington followed that up with a 15-game victory run from Feb. 15 to March 22, 1947, en route to a league-best 49-11 finish.

Nevertheless, the Capitols ultimately fell 4-2 in their semifinal playoff series against the Chicago Stags.

#5. 1970-71 Milwaukee Bucks

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's 1970-71 Milwaukee Bucks were the second team to accomplish multiple 15-game winning streaks in a season.

Milwaukee won 16 straight outings from Oct. 24 to Nov. 27, 1970. It followed that up with a 20-game victory spell from Feb. 6 to March 9, 1971, securing an NBA-best 66-16 record.

The Bucks went on to secure their first championship, sweeping the Baltimore Bullets 4-0 in the 1971 NBA Finals.

#4. 1996-97 Utah Jazz

The 1996-97 Utah Jazz, spearheaded by Hall of Famers Karl Malone and John Stockton, had two winning streaks of exactly 15 games. The first spanned from Nov. 13 to Dec. 12, 1996, while the second ran from March 12 to April 13, 1997.

Utah paced the Western Conference with a 64-18 record before losing 4-2 to the Chicago Bulls in the 1997 NBA Finals.

#3. 1999-00 LA Lakers

The Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant-led LA Lakers dominated during the first season of their three-peat (1999-00).

LA won 16 consecutive games from Dec. 11, 1999, to Jan. 14, 2000. Shortly after, it ran off 19 straight victories from Feb. 4 to March 16, 2000.

After finishing atop the league (67-15), the Lakers defeated the Indiana Pacers 4-2 in the 2000 NBA Finals.

#2. 2006-07 Phoenix Suns

Before Cleveland, the last team to attain multiple 15-game winning streaks in a season was the Steve Nash-guided 2006-07 Phoenix Suns.

Known for its high-octane offense, Phoenix won 15 consecutive contests from Nov. 20 to Dec. 22, 2006. A week later, it commenced a 17-game unbeaten run from Dec. 29, 2006, to Jan. 29, 2007.

Despite finishing 61-21, the Suns underwhelmed in the 2007 playoffs, suffering a 4-2 second-round loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

#1. 2024-25 Cleveland Cavaliers

Lastly, this year's Cavaliers began the season 15-0 (Oct. 23 to Nov. 19). They followed that up with their current 15-game winning streak, which began on Feb. 5.

Cleveland (55-10) will attempt to stretch its victory spell to a franchise-best 16 contests during Friday's road matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies (41-24).

