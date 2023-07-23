7 superstars who will be free agents in 2024 NBA off-season

The 2023 NBA off-season has been a roller coaster ride, but some teams are already preparing themselves for an intriguing free agent class in 2024.

June 30, 2024, will be a date to mark for players who may opt to stay or move to their next team once the free agency starts. Here's a look at seven superstars who will be free agents in the 2024 off-season:

#7 Buddy Hield - Best shooter in this free agent class

Probably the best shooter on this list, we all know how the Steph Curry era led to shooters getting paid.

Buddy Hield, 30, earning $19 million this year with the Indiana Pacers will look to get compensated. The Pacers may get the first crack at Hield, but the career 40% 3-point shooter may prioritize joining a championship contender before his prime is over.

#6 Nic Claxton - For teams who need rim protection

The Brooklyn Nets started blowing up their super team experiment. They may look at this 6-foot-11 rim protector to be part of their future moving forward.

Claxton, a former Georgia Bulldog, will come in this season as a 24-year-old center who's getting paid $9 million. His youth is his currency, and his 2.5 blocks a game will be valuable to any team in the league.

#5 DeMar DeRozan - Steady veteran who could help a title contender

DeMar DeRozan, 33, is entering his 15th season in the league and has a lot left in his tank.

The mid-range shooting threat averaged 24.5 points on 50% field goal shooting last season with the Chicago Bulls. Set to earn $26.6 million for the 2023-24 season, the six-time NBA All-Star is still looking for a championship ring.

His next move could push a title contender closer to his eventual goal of winning a championship.

Hoop Herald @TheHoopHerald



“I tell young players, we work 2-3 hours a day. There is no reason why you should ever be late, why anything should come before this”



Worth the time to watch the whole clip Free game to young people from DeMar DeRozan“I tell young players, we work 2-3 hours a day. There is no reason why you should ever be late, why anything should come before this”Worth the time to watch the whole clip pic.twitter.com/fGtR2LqPSB

#4 OG Anunoby - Underpaid 3&D player looks to get paid in next NBA free agency

One of the two Toronto Raptors on this list, OG Anunoby is a 3&D player who has a skill set any team in the league would love to have.

He has a player option of $19.9 million for the 2024-25 season, but that seems undervalued in today's NBA and low with the increasing CBA agreement. The 26-year-old forward still has his prime years ahead and could be an integral piece to any team.

#3 James Harden - Former NBA MVP has big decision as his prime years are seemingly behind him

The trade request of James Harden is still up in the air, but the intriguing part is he only has a year left in his current contract.

The former league MVP is set to earn $35.6 million after getting the player option. Despite his vast basketball resume, Harden has not won an NBA championship. The 14-time All-Star may look for another huge payday or opt to sign lesser money to join a contender. Only time will tell what would be Harden's priorities.

#2 Pascal Siakam - Versatile big man could stay or find a title contender to join

It's still unclear whether the Toronto Raptors would like to start anew with Pascal Siakam anchoring their future.

The 29-year-old versatile forward is set to earn $37.8 million for the 2023-24 season. Having won a championship, he should look for a place to call his home before the end of his prime years.

Nonetheless, thanks to his athleticism, Siakam could boost a contender's chances of winning the championship, or he could stay put in Toronto.

#1 LeBron James - It's not about the money anymore

It seems like every year LeBron James has been among the top free agents and that's how he constructed his contract for flexibility.

This time, the four-time NBA champion who's entering the 2023-24 season as a 38-year-old player could opt to call it quits, as he has nothing to prove anymore. What motivates James to still play in the NBA is to play with his son LeBron "Bronny" James Jr. who's set to enter the 2024 rookie draft.

At this point, LeBron said that it's not about the money anymore, but it's about playing with his son. Tank for Bronny, anyone?

SportsCenter @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/GVLY09tn4Y LeBron James wants to play wherever Bronny is for his last year

