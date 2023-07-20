“About to pull his VILLAIN arc“ – James Harden determined to get ‘uncomfortable’ among trade rumors sparks meme fest from NBA fans 

James Harden isn't a stranger when it comes to rumors about getting traded as the Philadelphia 76ers look to trade him this offseason. This is because the 10-time All-Star requested to be traded after opting to exercise his player option when the offseason started.

Recently, Harden posted on his Instagram about him being in a too-comfortable situation. The Sixers guard expressed his want to be in an uncomfortable position, which hints at his pending trade request that Philly's front office has been working to fulfill since he exercised the last year of his deal.

"Been comfortable for so long. It's time to get uncomfortable," Harden posted.

Following his post, fans showed their comedic sides, making fun of the NBA star. Here are some of the best reactions.

Nwar @anwarledz pic.twitter.com/cKm71ix4rS @TheNBACentral bro about to pull his VILLAIN arc

🅿️nuts @tnuts_ @TheNBACentral Nothing say’s uncomfortable more than trying to win a championship on the clippers

Andy @AndyJPuente @TheNBACentral OH AND JAMES HARDEN FROM THE TOP ROPE WITH THE FAT SUIT

𝓝𝓲𝓬𝓴🔥⚡️ @SSJ_Nick3 @TheNBACentral Bro posting like a 15 year old cause everyone knows he’s washed

ZMO @chicagoszmoo @TheNBACentral Damn he finna break up with lil baby

Patrick Sherry 🇺🇸 @PatrickWSherry @TheNBACentral 9 points on 3-11 in a Game 7 is pretty uncomfortable

Middy Garoppolo @DylannJabroo @TheNBACentral bro bouta go on a diet finally

With the Sixers trying their best to get Harden to be traded this offseason, no one has any idea what the NBA star is hinting at. His IG post could be referring to his pending request, which is difficult to fulfill at the moment. There have been reports about Philly struggling to find a suitable trade partner for The Beard.

According to reports, teams are hesitant to trade for a player who has lost his step and is demanding a salary that isn't team-friendly.

James Harden wants to reunite with a former teammate with the LA Clippers

One team that has been on James Harden's mind since requesting a trade out of Philly has been the LA Clippers. Since making his request known, the Clippers have been at the top of his list this offseason. One big reason why he wants to join the Los Angeles squad is because of the possibility of playing with Russell Westbrook again.

The two played together with the Houston Rockets for a season. Although they didn't accomplish anything significant, the relationship between the two former MVPs has been tight.

Joey Linn @joeylinn_ For what it’s worth, I’ve been told that James Harden’s desire to be traded to the Clippers was made even stronger once they officially re-signed Russell Westbrook.



The two are still very close, and Harden wants to play with Russ again.

Westbrook re-signed with the Clippers at the start of free agency. The organization and the former All-Star point guard agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal for him to be their starting point guard.

The All-Star duo for Los Angeles, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, has been open to the idea of Harden joining the team. If the Clippers get the chance to trade for the seven-time All-NBA player, their team could be one of the deepest again.

