James Harden knows how to make a mess when he wants to change teams. The guard further pushed for an exit from the Philadelphia 76ers by removing the team from his Twitter bio and profile picture.

Harden reportedly wants to be traded to the LA Clippers before the season begins. He opted into his player option and demanded the trade after failing to reach an agreement on a contract extension with the Sixers. Philadelphia general manager Daryl Morey has not granted the request yet or dealt Harden to where he desires.

Morey was the GM in Houston and signed Harden to a big contract previously. Morey was also a driving force in reuniting with Harden by signing him to the Sixers. The friendship seems to have fallen apart.

Philadelphia fans are known for their intense passion. Just this week, they attacked their own star and MVP Joel Embiid after he said he would leave Philly if that was the only way he could win a championship.

The Philly fans showed their strong fandom once again. They let Harden hear it after he took the team from his social media. Check out some of the best reactions.

The NBA Realist



The game will miss absolutely nothing once James Harden retires.

monáe 𓅓 🇺🇸

Will Harden be traded to the Clippers?

The NBA offseason transactions have slowed down. The league is waiting for the last big dominos to fall. Harden and Damian Lillard are stuck in a waiting period hoping their trade demands are met. Players like Tyler Herro, Paul George and Ben Simmons are wondering if they will somehow be roped into the deals and sent to new teams.

Morey reportedly wants a star player in return for Harden. The Clippers would likely not trade George in a deal for Harden. They would need to staple multiple players together to match Harden’s salary if they do not include George in the package.

They could center a package around Norman Powell, Terance Mann and expiring contracts for Harden. They would also likely have to include multiple first-round picks for Morey and the Sixers to accept the deal.

Morey may be demanding too much for Harden. The guard is set to become a free agent again next season. Any deal for him may end up being a one-year rental.

However, Harden forced his way out of Houston by seemingly getting out of shape on purpose. His play took a noticeable nosedive as he made his desires to be traded from Houston clear. He could cause similar headaches for the Sixers if not dealt before the season begins.

